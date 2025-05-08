The Jacksonville Jaguars have pulled the plug on the Gabe Davis experiment after just one season. On Wednesday, the club announced it had released the veteran wide receiver, which comes just a year after signing him to a three-year, $39 million deal in free agency.

With the release, the Jaguars will carry a $20 million dead cap charge for the 2025 season. Couple that with the $24 million the club guaranteed in his contract, and this proves to be a pretty costly maneuver for the organization. However, Davis arrived in Jacksonville under a previous regime, with former general manager Trent Baalke signing him to his deal.

With James Gladstone now running the front office, it appears the Jaguars are moving on from another Baalke carryover. Earlier this offseason, Jacksonville also got rid of fellow receiver Christian Kirk (traded to the Houston Texans) and tight end Evan Engram (released, signed with the Denver Broncos).

Davis, 26, had a disappointing first season in Jacksonville that was limited to just 10 games before being shut down for the year due to a torn meniscus in his left knee. Before going down, Davis registered 20 catches for 239 yards and two touchdowns.

Along with the regime change in Jacksonville that likely helped pave the way for Davis' departure, the Jaguars also have a somewhat crowded receiver room. 2024 first-round pick Brian Thomas Jr. was a breakout star during his rookie season. The club also just selected two-way standout Travis Hunter No. 2 overall at this year's draft, and the Heisman Trophy winner will certainly factor into the target share. In free agency, the Jaguars signed veteran Dyami Brown to a one-year, $10 million deal.

As for what could be next for Davis in his NFL career, let's take a look at some potential landing spots.

Buffalo Bills

As Matthew McConaughey said in that Lincoln commercial: "Sometimes you gotta go back to actually move forward." Davis was selected by the Bills in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft and spent the first four years of his career in Buffalo. Over that stretch, he proved to be a strong deep threat and built a strong rapport with quarterback Josh Allen. The two were particularly in sync during the postseason, where Davis had 474 yards and six touchdowns over seven playoff games with the Bills. With Buffalo firmly in a Super Bowl window, why not explore a possible reunion and link back up with a quarterback you already have a strong relationship with? The Bills do have a somewhat crowded receiver room with Keon Coleman, Khalil Shakir and Josh Palmer atop the depth chart, but Davis heading back to Orchard Park would be a fun storyline.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers are suddenly in need of some receiver depth after trading away George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday. Of course, the top spot on Pittsburgh's depth chart is filled after the acquisition of DK Metcalf earlier this offseason. Beyond that, however, there are some questions with Calvin Austin III, Roman Wilson and Robert Woods, the next notable names on the roster. This landing spot would provide Davis the opportunity to carve out a healthy target share. With all that said, the giant caveat for the Steelers is that they are currently still in Aaron Rodgers purgatory, so their quarterback situation isn't exactly clear at the moment, which Davis may find unappealing.

Cleveland Browns

The Browns have a crowded quarterback room that they'll need to sort out this summer, but the same depth cannot be said for their receiver position. While Jerry Jeudy proved to be a solid top option with 1,229 yards receiving in 2024, Cleveland's next-best receiver was Elijah Moore with 538 yards, and he is now in Buffalo. From last year's squad, that leaves Cedric Tillman as the second-most productive receiver with 339 yards on 29 catches. The Browns did add Diontae Johnson this offseason, but his topsy-turvy 2024 season suggests he may not be someone they can rely on as a complementary option in the passing game. With that in mind, there's plenty of room for Davis to come to this landing spot and rather easily establish himself as the No. 2 receiver option opposite Jeudy.

Dallas Cowboys

Yes, the Cowboys just acquired a wide receiver, but why not double-dip? That's particularly true with Davis, who has a relationship with current Dallas passing game specialist Ken Dorsey. Before landing with the Cowboys, Dorsey rose through the coaching ranks with the Bills and was the offensive coordinator from 2022 to 2023 before being fired midseason. In that time, Davis was productive under Dorsey and even acknowledged at the time that he was "heartbroken" when Dorsey was fired. If the relationship was that strong, maybe the veteran would seek a reunion in Dallas.

Philadelphia Eagles

If Davis is prioritizing getting back on a playoff team, the Eagles would be a fun fit. Of course, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are the top dogs in the receiver room, but there's the possibility he could work in as the WR3. At the moment, that role belongs to Jahan Dotson, but he finished last year with 19 catches for 216 yards and zero touchdowns over 17 regular-season games. If Philly is looking for more upside from that spot, it could get it with Davis.