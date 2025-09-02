The Buffalo Bills brought back a familiar face, as ESPN reports that they will sign wide receiver Gabe Davis. Davis joins Buffalo's practice squad first as he continues to recover from a torn meniscus.

Davis spent his first four NFL seasons with the Bills as a fourth-round pick out of UCF. He caught at least six touchdowns in each of those four seasons, and delivered his career year in 2022, when Davis caught 48 passes for 836 yards and seven scores. He famously set an NFL record in the 2021 playoffs by catching four touchdowns in the 42-36 divisional-round overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Davis caught eight passes for 201 yards to go along with the four touchdown receptions in that game.

Davis signed a three-year, $39 million contract last season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. In 10 games played, he caught 20 passes for 239 yards and two touchdowns before tearing the meniscus in his left knee. The Jaguars then released him in a cost-cutting measure, as the franchise brought in a new coaching staff and general manager.

Davis reportedly visited with several NFL teams this offseason, such as the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants, but ultimately decided to return to the city he was familiar with, and catch passes from the quarterback he began his career with. In Buffalo, Davis joins a wide receivers room that no longer includes Stefon Diggs, but is instead headlined by Josh Palmer, Keon Coleman, Khalil Shakir and Curtis Samuel.