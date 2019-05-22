'Game of Thrones' actor Aaron Rodgers rips show's ending, explains who should have ended up ruler of Westeros

If you didn't like the final episode of "Game of Thrones," then you have something in common with Aaron Rodgers, because the Packers quarterback definitely wasn't a fan of how the show ended.

First, before we move on here, we should note that there will be spoilers all over the place below, so if you haven't seen the finale yet and you don't want it ruined, you should stop reading now. You might also want to stop reading if you actually liked the ending, because Rodgers hated it so much, by the time he's done talking, he might have you second-guessing everything you believe in life.

This is your last chance to leave. SPOILERS coming now.

Alright, for everyone still here, you're about to hear Rodgers, who actually made an appearance in the penultimate episode of the show, torch the final episode like Drogon torched the Iron Throne. For one, Rodgers actually seemed kind of upset that Bran Stark ended up as king.

"I love the show, and it was a great 10 years, but no," Rodgers said, via WISN-TV in Milwaukee. "I mean, you come down to the end and Tyrion says the person with the best story is Bran, who, by the way, three episodes ago said he wasn't Bran Stark anymore. No."

If Rodgers had been in the writer's room while the final episode of the show was being written, it sounds like he would have put literally anyone other than Bran Stark on the throne.

"Jon had a better story," Rodgers said. "[Daenerys Targaryen] had a better story. Arya had a better story. Sansa had a better story. Tyrion had a better story. Varys had a better story. Bronn? Lot better story. Jaime, better story. Cersei, probably better stories. Any Baratheon, better story."

The thing about Bran is that you could argue that he's just as tyrannical as any other ruler in the history of King's Landing. Think about it: Bran has a power that allows him to see both the past and the future, and despite knowing that Daenerys was going to slaughter hundreds of thousands of people, he still let it happen.

If there's one character in the show who Rodgers absolutely seems to loathe, it's definitely Bran.

"Here's my last theory about it," Rodgers said. "If Bran -- the Three-Eyed Raven -- who's all about the health of the realm, let's think about what he did: He basically wanted the throne the whole time, because he's the one who told the Starks [that Jon Snow was a Targaryen], knowing that Sansa would tell Tyrion, knowing that Tyrion would talk to Varys, knowing they'd scheme for Dany's death, knowing that would piss her off, which led her to be the Mad Queen, so he, the entire time kind of set this whole thing up. And then at the end he says, 'I don't want to be the king. Oh, but why did I travel all this way to be here?' No."

So if Rodgers didn't want Bran on the throne, who did he want ruling over the six leftover kingdoms? Despite the massacre at King's Landing, Daenerys still got Rodgers' vote as the person who should have come out on top in all of this.

"I mean, I think Dany should have been on the throne," Rodgers said.

