Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin is not happy the Giants picked Daniel Jones

If you've been paying attention to the NFL draft lately, you have something in common with George R.R. Martin, the author of the A Song of Ice and Fire book series on which "Game of Thrones" is based. Martin was born and raised in New Jersey and devoutly follows both the Jets and the Giants, and has been known to blog about his feelings on each team from time to time.

This weekend was no different, as Martin took the time to jot down his thoughts on each team's draft haul despite the fact that "Thrones" was airing one of its most anticipated episodes yet. And your man George R.R. Martin is NOT thrilled that the Giants took Daniel Jones at No. 6 instead of Dwayne Haskins.

Here's Martin's analysis of that pick, as well as the selection of Clemson defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence at No. 17 overall, via his blog, "Not a Blog."

Daniel Jones from Duke at number six? Yes, they need a young quarterback to groom as Eli's successor. But Dwayne Haskins was right there. Why not him? I don't follow college ball, but by every measurable Haskins is way better than Jones. Jones threw 52 TDs in three years at Duke, Haskins threw 50 in one year at Ohio State. Within fewer interceptions. Against much tougher opposition. Dave Gettleman must have seen something in Jones that no one else could see. But even if you accept that, taking him at six seems insane. He would have been there at 17. Why not take Josh Allen or one of the other defensive studs at 6, and Jones at 17? Makes much more sense. Who else was going to nab him? The Skins? The Skins preferred Haskins, that was common knowledge. Everyone in the world except the G-Men preferred Haskins, so far as I can see. And then we got to number 17, the pick the Giants got for Odell. What did they pick there? A huge 342 pound defensive tackle out of Clemson. Very very strong, they say. Not going to get a lot of sacks, but terrific against the run. Who does that sound like? It sounds like Snacks Harrison to me. Who the Giants cut in mid-season because … ahem… "all he did" was stop the run, he didn't get sacks. After his release, Big Blue spent the rest of the season getting gashed by runs right up the gut. Had to fix that. So to fill the Snacks hole, we draft Young Snacks. All it cost us was a Hall of Fame receiver.

That's some pretty good analysis right there!

For the most part. The Giants did not actually release Damon Harrison, for example. They traded him to the Detroit Lions for a conditional fifth-round pick, which the Giants later used as part of the trade up the board for No. 30 overall pick DeAndre Baker. Martin is correct that Lawrence is viewed as a player very much in the mold of Harrison, though, which certainly makes the selection an interesting one.

And Martin is not alone in believing the Giants should not have taken Jones at No. 6 overall. It was one of the most-criticized picks of the weekend, especially after GM Dave Gettleman implied that Jones could sit behind Eli Manning for as many as three seasons. Martin (and Giants fans) can only hope his apprenticeship works out as well as Arya Stark's training with the Faceless Men, or else the Giants will be looking for a new quarterback pretty soon.