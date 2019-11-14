Gardner Minshew believes he has staying power in the NFL after stint as Jaguars starter

Nick Foles is back healthy with the Jacksonville Jaguars, which means that rookie Gardner Minshew is heading back to the bench to serve as his backup. As that transition occurs this week with Foles slated to start under center against the Colts, there is some question as to what Minshew's future in the NFL holds.

He went 4-4 as a starter with the Jags, while completing 61.2% of his passes for 2,285 yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions. "Minshew Mania" did seem to sober up in his final start as he threw two picks and fumbled twice in a loss to the Texans in Week 9, but the total portfolio that he was able to put together while keeping the Jags in playoff contention convinced Minshew he has some staying power in the league.

"I think I proved I can be a guy in this league for a long, long time," Minshew said Wednesday, via ESPN. "I think they believe that. And there's other things we're going to get better at so the next time I do get this opportunity, I'll be ready and I'll be better and we're all going to progress together."

Minshew's ultimate future in Jacksonville will be worth monitoring all offseason as it wouldn't be surprising if the Jaguars received calls on the young quarterback from teams in need of a young signal caller to either become their starter or place behind an aging veteran.

Both Minshew and Foles are signed through the 2022 season and, with Minshew being on his rookie deal, Jacksonville could rather easily keep the sixth round pick out of Washington State behind Foles at a very affordable rate. The highest his cap hit ever goes is in the final year of his deal in 2022 when it's just $812,721. With that minimal cost involved with keeping Minshew, the Jaguars could secure arguably one of the better backup quarterbacks in the NFL for years to come.

That said, there's also the option of moving on from Minshew via trade, selling high on a prospect that was more than serviceable filling in for Foles. As it relates to Foles, it doesn't seem likely that they'd choose Minshew over him for a multitude of reasons, including the amount of money they are set to pay the former Super Bowl MVP. He inked a four-year, $88 million deal with the club this offseason and has sizable dead cap hits over these next two seasons.

So all eyes will now be on the Jaguars and how they operate with Minshew going forward after the young quarterback proved over the course of half a season that he can come in, play at a high level and win games.