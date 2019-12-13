Gardner Minshew files trademark applications for 'Minshew Mania', 'Mississippi Mustache' and 'Minshew Magic'
Minshew may soon be the owner of a trio of trademarks
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew became a phenomenon as he started the season strong after being inserted into the lineup due to a Nick Foles injury, and his over the top personality and fashion sense took over. His mustache, aviator sunglasses and cutoff jean shorts signature look helped start what is now known as "Minshew Mania." Now the backup turned starter, is looking to make some money off his nickname.
On November 21, the 23-year-old filed an application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to trademark "Minshew Mania" as well as "Mississippi Mustache" and "Minshew Magic."
The trademarks would be used on apparel and any use of the phrases would need to be approved by the QB, who would then also get a cut of the sales.
The Mississippi native began the season as the starter after starting quarterback Nick Foles broke his collarbone during the first regular season game. Minshew was put back in the lineup in place of Foles heading into Week 14 after the former Super Bowl champion and MVP was not getting it done for the Jaguars.
In Minshew's 11 games so far, he has 2,594 passing yards with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions with a completion percentage of 61.5%.
His "Uncle Rio" look and production that was good enough to earn him the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month in September gained him fans across the league.
The Jaguars are heading to the RingCentral Coliseum on Sunday, in the last Oakland Raiders home game before the 'Silver and Black' make the move to Las Vegas.
