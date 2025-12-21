Bad luck would be better than the luck the Kansas City Chiefs experienced this season. The Chiefs specifically struggled to stay healthy this season, and that trend continued during their Week 16 showdown with the Tennessee Titans. During the first half, Gardner Minshew -- who started the game in placed of injured starter Patrick Mahomes -- sustained a knee injury that led to him being out for the remainder of the game.

Veteran backup Chris Oladokun replaced him and went 6 of 8 for 45 yards in the first half after Minshew went to the locker room. The Titans took a 9-6 lead into intermission.

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Oladokun, 28, in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Oladokun signed three years ago after he hit waivers. His only previous regular season experience took place in Week 18 of the 2024 season. He had never thrown a pass in a regular season game prior to Sunday.

Minshew, 29, is in his first season with the Chiefs, his fourth team over the past five seasons. He earned his first Pro Bowl berth in 2023 after throwing a career-high 3,305 yards in 13 starts with the Indianapolis Colts.

Mahomes sustained a season-ending knee injuring during last week's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers that knocked Kansas City out of postseason contention. This season marks the first time since 2014 that the Chiefs will not be in the playoffs.