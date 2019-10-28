Gardner Minshew is making Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone face a tough decision at quarterback

Sooner or later, Doug Marrone is going to have to name his starting quarterback for the Jacksonville Jaguars. He's just isn't ready to make that decision yet, thanks to the play of sixth-round rookie Gardner Minshew, who has kept the Jaguars alive in the AFC South race while filling in for injured quarterback Nick Foles.

Minshew is 4-3 as a starting quarterback and is the first quarterback in NFL history to have at least 13 touchdowns and two or fewer interceptions through his first eight games. Doesn't hurt that Minshew is getting better, as he completed 22 of 34 passes for 279 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions in a 29-15 win over the New York Jets Sunday, finishing with a 119.6 rating.

After the best game of his young career, it's easy to see why Marrone is pumping the brakes on a decision.

"Since we have the bye, there's so many things that can happen between now and then," Marrone said, via Gene Frenette of Jacksonville.com. "Whether injuries come into play with either quarterback or whatever may happen, so for me, I'm not going to waste my time. And that's probably my strength and my weakness.

"My strength is I can focus on something, but my weakness might be down the road, if you don't see this [quarterback] thing coming. To answer your question, I really haven't thought about it. The reason why is because I don't have to, and I don't want to. I'll deal with it when it happens. And that's the truth."

Foles returned to practice for the Jaguars this past week and is eligible to return to the team on Nov. 17 against the Indianapolis Colts, so Minshew will have one more start before Marrone will make his decision. Foles has been out since the first game of the season with a broken clavicle and the Jaguars did give him $50.125 million in guaranteed money to be their next franchise quarterback, totaling $88 million over four years.

Minshew hasn't done anything to lose his job, completing 61.9 percent of his passes for 1,976 yards, 13 touchdowns and two interceptions for a 98.8 passer rating, The rookie will have one more start to prove he's the Jaguars starting quarterback before Foles returns, but Foles's contract and the franchise commitment to him indicates Foles will return as the starting quarterback.

Marrone isn't willing to commit to anything right now, not until he has to.