Gardner Minshew's 2019 NFL Rookie of the Year odds spike after he tears up the Titans

Have you been enjoying the Gardner Minshew Experience? The Jacksonville Jaguars' sixth-round rookie, unexpectedly thrust into the role of starting quarterback not even a full half into his NFL career, has been wildly impressive through his first three games. In games against the Chiefs, Texans, and Titans, Minshew has completed 65 of 88 passes (73.9 percent) for 692 yards (7.9 per attempt), five touchdowns, and just one interception, giving him a 110.6 passer rating. He also suffered from a dropped touchdown pass to wide receiver Dede Westbrook in Week 3 on a perfectly-placed pass that would have given him six in less than three full games.

He's one of just two quarterbacks in Jags history to throw a touchdown pass in each of his first three games, and as Jeff Kerr noted earlier on Friday morning, no rookie quarterback has gotten off to a better start in the 100-year history of the NFL than Minshew. Per NFL Research, Minshew has the highest completion percentage (73.8) and the highest passer rating (110.6) through three games (minimum 30 pass attempts).

So maybe it's no surprise that even going 20 of 30 for 204 yards and two scores on Thursday night against the Titans, Minshew's Rookie of the Year odds have skyrocketed. He now checks in with the seventh-best odds behind only Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, Bears running back David Montgomery, new Giants starting quarterback Daniel Jones, Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown, and Lions tight end TJ Hockenson.

All but one of those players ahead of Minshew, by the way, were first-round picks this year. Murray went No. 1 overall, Jacobs went No. 24, Jones went No. 6, Brown went No. 25, and Hockenson went No. 8. Montgomery went at pick No. 73 to the Bears, a full 105 spots ahead of Minshew.

Minshew may seem like a long shot, but the Offensive Rookie of the Year award has actually gone to a non-first round pick in two of the past three seasons: Saints running back Alvin Kamara won it in 2017, while Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott -- who came into his job in a similar fashion as Minshew -- won it in 2016. Minshew will have to keep this up for 13 more games to get it done, but stranger things have happened.