Garett Bolles carted off field at Broncos training camp, gets evaluated for concussion

The Broncos' offensive line suffered an early scare on Monday, as offensive tackle Garett Bolles was carted off the field and is reportedly being evaluated for a concussion, per Mike Klis of 9News in Denver. The Broncos' 2017 first-round pick was part of the team's overhaul of the offensive line.

Bolles came to the team alongside guard Ronald Leary last year. Earlier this offseason, the Broncos signed tackle Jared Veldheer, who is slated to start opposite from Bolles at right tackle.

Leary and Veldheer are dealing with injuries coming into camp. Leary has had issues with his knee, while Veldheer has been nursing an ankle injury. Both players have been eased into training camp activities.

A Bolles injury would be a huge hit for a Broncos team with a new starting quarterback heading into this season. The Broncos signed Case Keenum to play under center, and losing a blindside tackle is never a good way to start your career with a new team.

The Broncos don't have much depth on the line, only exacerbating the situation. A concussion likely wouldn't keep Bolles out for too long, but the team undoubtedly hopes it won't be a recurring issue. If that isn't the case, tackle options include the likes of Menelik Watson and Cyrus Kouandjio -- unless the team decides to reshuffle the line and move Veldheer back to left tackle, where he played his entire career until last season.

Bolles dealt with an ankle injury last year and allowed 8.5 sacks on the season, starting every game. Should Bolles be cleared from concussion protocol, he'll be eligible to return to team activities immediately.