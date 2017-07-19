Garrett: Cowboys still believe in Ezekiel Elliott very strongly as a person, player

Ezekiel Elliott shined in his first professional season, winning the rushing title and helping the Cowboys win 13 games. Off the field? He's having a bit of a rough go.

First, there's the NFL's investigation into an alleged domestic violence incident from 2016. Then, there was the time he was caught on camera pulling down a woman's shirt in public. There was also a visit to marijuana dispensary in Seattle, a 100-MPH speeding ticket, and a reported altercation at a bar.

Despite that lengthy list, the Cowboys are standing behind their star running back. On Wednesday, Cowboys coach Jason Garrett wouldn't comment on the alleged bar fight, but he did offer his support for Elliott.

"I don't want to make any comment on the situation," Garrett said, per Pro Football Talk. "We're still gathering information on what that whole situation was. Zeke's someone we believe very strongly in as a person and as a football player, and we're going to continue to believe in him and try to put a structure around him and all of our players to help them make great decisions and grow -- grow on and off the field."

His support for Elliott shouldn't come as a surprise. After all, Elliott hasn't been arrested, charged or even suspended. That's why both Garrett and Jerry Jones have remained supportive of Elliott.

Still, Jones did admit that Elliott needs to alter his behavior.

"As you well know, because of his style and personality, it's like a rock star wherever he goes in terms of attention," Jones said. "Anybody that's experienced that knows that takes getting used to. You have to learn many aspects of that. Certainly Zeke is evolving and being subject to needing to learn how to deal with the media and social media the way it is today."

In his first season, Elliott rushed for an NFL-high 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns. Given the strength of the Cowboys' offensive line, he's expected to be more than just a one-hit wonder -- that is, if he can avoid a suspension once the NFL's investigation wraps up.