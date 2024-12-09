The New York Jets looked prime to land in the win column on Sunday before ultimately falling to the Miami Dolphins. It marked the seventh loss over the last eight games for the Jets, and star wide receiver Garrett Wilson sounded the alarm after the game.

Wilson stated the Jets may have a "losing problem" after the 32-26 overtime loss in which they led in the fourth quarter.

"When you're up in the fourth quarter, all of a sudden it starts to feel like we have a losing problem, like a gene or some shit," Wilson said, per The Athletic. "It's not like we're going out there and getting our butt beat from start to finish. No, we have a chance to win the game, we're supposed to win the game, odds are in our favor and we find a way to lose."

With the loss, the Jets were officially eliminated from playoff contention. It now marks the 14th consecutive season in which the Jets have missed the playoffs, the longest drought in the the NFL.

"How shocking is it? If you had told me that in training camp, I would've been shocked," Wilson said of the team's struggles. "As far as how the season's went and stuff like that, I ain't that shocked. If you had told me that in training camp after the way we prepped, the way we practiced, the way we handled business when we had the other teams come in, I would've been like, 'Yeah, you're lying. Hell no.' We put it together, but one of my takeaways from this is we gotta win when the season comes. Winning in the offseason is winning in the offseason. Winning in training camp is winning in training camp. Let's win when it matters."

This time around, the Jets carried a 23-15 lead in the fourth quarter before the Dolphins tied the game courtesy of a Tyreek Hill touchdown and Jaylen Waddle two-point conversion. The two teams ended up exchanging field goals in the final minute of the fourth quarter, and ended up going to overtime.

The Dolphins received the ball first in overtime and didn't squander their chance to win the game. Miami orchestrated an eight-play, 70-yard drive that culminated in a 10-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to tight end Jonnu Smith to win the game.

It could definitely be categorized as a disappointing loss for a Jets team that put together one of its most impressive offensive showings of the season. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers completed 27 of 39 passes for 339 yards and tossed a touchdown pass to Davante Adams.

Meanwhile, despite having the offense humming at times, the Jets were forced to settle for four Anders Carlson field goals on the day. That ultimately proved to make a huge difference in a game that went to overtime.

The Jets are slated to have another top-10 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and it's unclear what the future looks like for Rodgers in New York. Sunday was the latest in a string of missed opportunities for a franchise that has struggled mightily over the last two decades.