EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Garrett Wilson survived a major injury scare in the New York Jets' win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, avoiding serious harm following a trip to the medical tent with a lower leg injury. The injury was of a non-contact variety as it appeared Wilson got his ankle caught in the turf, adding to the frustration many players have voiced in the grass vs. turf debate.

Wilson didn't hold back when asked about the turf of MetLife Stadium, determining that to be the culprit of his injury.

"It's garbage, man." Wilson said after Sunday's upset win. "You're out there running and all of a sudden your legs aren't in the same place your head is at.

"What's the difference between (practice during) the week, and now? You look down, and you see the turf."

MetLife Stadium just installed new turf in time for the 2023 season, and both New York teams have now played several games on the surface. The Jets do practice on grass in Florham Park.

Eagles players don't have to play in MetLife Stadium eight or nine times a year, but they are playing in the stadium twice in 2023 (facing both the Jets and New York Giants on the road). Eagles players didn't acknowledge the turf being an issue after the loss, and the team suffered its fair share of injuries Sunday (non-contact and contact).

Jets head coach Robert Saleh said Wilson could have finished the game and said he was on the field in victory formation. Wilson admitted he tried to manage the pain as the game went on, finishing with eight catches for 90 yards.

"Everyone's got to play on it, everyone is trying to do what they can," Wilson said. "I'm figuring it out."