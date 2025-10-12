Garrett Wilson is frustrated, and he's not keeping his emotions to himself.

Now 0-6, the New York Jets wideout doesn't feel that his team is aggressive enough. Wilson's conviction compelled him to walk off the field in disgust during the first half of Sunday's eventual loss to the Broncos, and it led him to speak out following the 13-11 setback.

"I just didn't know exactly what the plan was," Wilson said when asked about his decision to walk off the field prior to the Jets' last offensive play of the first half. "Once I figured it out, I was disappointed."

When asked about that sequence, Jets quarterback Justin Fields said that the team's thought was to "not let them end the half with the ball." Instead of taking a deep shot, the Jets let the clock run out.

Wilson -- who played through a hip injury on Sunday -- clearly didn't think that was the right decision, or mentality.

"We gotta have that nothing to lose mentality," Wilson said. "It's gotta be obvious. We're out there as players and it's like: Let's go. I feel like y'all should see that. The fans, the media, y'all should be able to see we're playing like we have nothing to lose. I don't think that was there today. We're 0-6, man. Like, why?"

In defense of Jets head coach Aaron Glenn, Sunday was a defensive game. With that in mind, Glenn's thinking was to get to the locker room with a four-point deficit instead of possibly making a crucial mistake that could lead to points for Denver.

"Our guys fought their asses off," Glenn said of his team's effort on Sunday. "Obviously it wasn't good enough."