The New York Jets and star wide receiver Garrett Wilson have agreed to a four-year, $130 million contract extension that includes $90 million guaranteed, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Wilson has appeared in all 51 possible games in his first three seasons since being selected with the No. 10 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The New York wideout has surpassed the 1,000-yard mark in each of those campaigns and is coming off a year with 101 catches for 1,104 yards and seven touchdowns -- all career highs.

Wilson, who has led the Jets in receiving in each of his three seasons, is one of just five players in NFL history to register at least 1,000 receiving yards and 80-plus receptions in each of his first three seasons, joining Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, Odell Beckham Jr., and Michael Thomas.

Wilson's 3,249 yards are the most among the 2022 draft class and 10th-most in the NFL in that span. At a $32.5 million annual average salary, Wilson is now the fifth-highest paid receiver in the league behind Chase, Jefferson, CeeDee Lamb and DK Metcalf.

Wilson has enjoyed a tremendous amount of success since entering the league despite inconsistent quarterback play. The former Ohio State standout has played with seven different quarterbacks with the Jets, including having Aaron Rodgers during the 2024 season.

In April 2023, the Jets made a bold move to acquire Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers. Rodgers' first season with the Jets got off a brutal start as he suffered a torn Achilles tendon on just his fourth snap.

In 2024, Rodgers was able to play a full season, but led the Jets to just a 5-12 record. The 41-year old completed 63.0% of his passes for 3,897 yards with 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Following the 2024 season, new coach Aaron Glenn chose to go in a different direction at the quarterback position and Rodgers was eventually released.

Wilson's new QB: Justin Fields

In 2025, Wilson will be working with his eighth quarterback after the Jets signed Justin Fields to a two-year, $40 million deal.

Fields will be suiting up for his third team since originally being drafted in the first round by the Chicago Bears back in 2021. Fields spent three seasons with the Bears before being traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers in March 2024.

Fields served as the Steelers starting quarterback for the first six games of the 2024 season and went 4-2 during that span. He ended up completing 65.8% of his passes for five touchdowns and just one interception, while also rushing for five more touchdowns. He was eventually replaced by Russell Wilson, who the team had also brought in during the offseason.

Wilson has had the likes of Tim Boyle, Zach Wilson, and Trevor Siemian throwing to him at parts of his time with the Jets. While Fields hasn't put up All-Pro numbers, he offers more upside than New York has had at the position in quite some time and should provide some level of stability for Wilson.

Wilson is coming off his most productive season as he led the Jets in receptions (101), targets (154), receiving yards (1,104), and was tied for the team lead in touchdowns (7) with Davante Adams. Once again in 2025, Wilson will be the top option in the Jets' passing game after the team released Adams in March.