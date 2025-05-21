New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson hopes to remain part of "Gang Green" for the rest of his NFL career amid what he called a "few discussions" with the organization regarding his contract situation. The former first-round pick became eligible for an extension following the 2024 season, and if he has it his way, Wilson will call MetLife Stadium home for the foreseeable future.

"I'm hopeful I'm a Jet for life, and we get this thing rolling and that all of our best are ahead of us," Wilson told reporters. "I don't know exactly what that looks like. I'm going to go do my part to make sure it's undeniable when the time does come and those conversations are being had. ... I'll say that."

Wilson is set to make $1.1 million in base salary in 2025, a $6.54 million hit against the cap, with a fifth-year option in 2026. He hinted at his approach to contract negotiations saying, "There's a way you go about business when you love what you do."

This is a change of tune from the reports in December of 2024, that stated Wilson could request a trade if quarterback Aaron Rodgers remained at the helm. Rodgers' two years in New York ended up being the complete opposite of what the Jets expected, the first year ending quickly with an injury and the second with a lackluster offense.

Wilson, who appeared to have some heated exchanges in training camp with the QB leading up to the 2024 season, at one point said it was an honor to play with the future Hall of Famer, but perhaps a struggling offense during the season made him change his tune.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers QB Justin Fields will now be leading the Jets offense as Wilson looks for his fourth 1,000-yard season. Wilson has lead the team in yards receiving each year; last year, his 1,104 yards on 101 receptions with seven touchdowns were all career highs.

Wilson was a participant in voluntary offseason workouts, along with every other member of the team, coach Aaron Glenn confirmed.

"I want to be part of something special," Wilson said, via The Athletic. "I don't think a whole bunch of individuals makes something special."

The Jets have yet to do "something special" in the three seasons Wilson has been part of the team, continuing a 14-year streak without a playoff appearance, the longest drought in the NFL -- as well as in the NBA, NHL, MLB or WNBA.

New York finished 7-10 in Wilson's first season, landing in fourth place in the AFC East. A 7-10 record put them in third place in the division in 2023, and they earned another third place spot in the AFC East last season at 5-12, barely besting the also-struggling New England Patriots.