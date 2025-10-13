New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson is expected to miss a couple weeks after hyperextending his knee in the 13-11 loss to the Denver Broncos in London, according to ESPN.

This is a major hit to the worst passing attack in the NFL, as Wilson leads the Jets with 36 receptions for 395 yards and four touchdowns in six games played. He caught just three of eight targets for 13 yards on Sunday vs. the Broncos, as the Jets offense hit a new low.

Justin Fields completed 9 of 17 passes for 45 yards as the offense recorded just 82 total yards. Aaron Glenn's offense recorded the fewest net passing yards (-10) in a game in franchise history, while the Jets managed to pick up just eight first downs compared to seven punts.

Last year, Wilson became the fifth player in NFL history to catch at least 80 passes and register 1,000 yards receiving in each of a player's first three seasons, joining Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, Michael Thomas and Odell Beckham Jr. No other Jets player since the 1970 merger has recored 1,000 receiving yards in three straight seasons. Just three months ago, Wilson was rewarded with a four-year, $130 million extension that includes $90 million guaranteed.

With Wilson sidelined, expect Josh Reynolds, Tyler Johnson, Allen Lazard and Arian Smith to receive an uptick in work. Reynolds led the Jets in receiving Sunday with three catches for 25 yards.