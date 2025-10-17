New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson could be back sooner than expected, but it will not be this week. Wilson will not practice Friday and is set to miss Sunday's Week 7 game against the Carolina Panthers due to the hyperextended knee he suffered in last week's loss to the Denver Broncos, according to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz.

The initial timeline for Wilson's return indicated that he would likely miss multiple weeks and perhaps return after the Jets' bye week, keeping him out for as few as two games. However, there is now hope that the Jets' top receiver could be back as soon as next week's matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Coach Aaron Glenn fielded three questions from reporters in his Wednesday media availability regarding Wilson's status and delivered the same response each time.

"We'll see how he progresses during the week," Glenn said.

A timely return would be ideal for the Jets, who are in a desperate position without their most reliable target. Wilson caught 36 passes for 395 yards and four touchdowns over the first six games, and no other wide receiver has more than eight grabs on the year. The Jets figure to lean heavily on rookie tight end Mason Taylor this week as he ranks second on the squad with 21 receptions, and running back Breece Hall should be a large part of the passing scheme, as well.

At the wideout spot in particular, Josh Reynolds, Tyler Johnson, Allen Lazard and Arian Smith are next in line to see increased targets. They combined for just 20 catches and one touchdown on the year.

Wilson went down with the hyperextension on the penultimate play of the Jets' 13-11 loss to the Broncos in London. He landed awkwardly after an incomplete pass and sat for the Jets' final play.

The injury was the final touch on an abysmal day through the air for the NFL's worst passing offense. Quarterback Justin Fields completed just 9 of his 17 passes for 45 yards in the loss, and with sack yardage factored into the equation, the Jets finished the day with -10 net passing yards on the day -- the fewest in franchise history.

Wilson is a former NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and cracked the 1,000-yard mark in each of his first three seasons as a pro, even with the Jets struggling at the quarterback position throughout his young career. The Ohio State product and former No. 10 overall pick peaked last season with 101 catches for 1,104 yards and seven touchdowns, all of which were personal bests.