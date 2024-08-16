New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson didn't get to catch any passes from his future Hall of Fame quarterback last season and is hoping that changes in 2024. Aaron Rodgers went down with a season-ending Achilles injury just four snaps into his first offensive drive with the Jets and the season was derailed from there.

After Rodgers missed some time with the team for a personal trip, he was seen in what looked like a heated exchange with Wilson. The two have commented on the viral videos, admitting that they know how it looks, but maintaining that they have a great relationship.

This week, Wilson spoke on what it's like to work with Rodgers and had nothing but praise for the veteran. Wilson says they are working on an "understanding for how he goes about his and how I go about mine."

The 24-year-old said the high level they feel they can operate on will mean a successful season.

"When you've got him in front of you, you're like, 'This dude can throw anything, he can throw it anywhere,'" Wilson said, via the team's website. "It's just like for me, it feels like pure football. It feels like I'm a kid again and I can kind of believe what I see. It's the best way to put it for me."

The third-year player says No. 8 plays the game the right way and says the confidence in the quarterback trickles down to the pass catchers.

"With Aaron, everything's ... you can do it. And that's how football should be played, when you can do it," he said. "So it's exciting for me and for all the receivers in the room, the tight ends, we all feel like we can really just go out there and play and trust our eyes, we don't have to overthink anything."

Wilson finished 2023 with 168 receptions for 1,042 yards, both team highs, along with three touchdowns in 17 games.

The Jets kick off their regular season on "Monday Night Football" against the defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers. If Rodgers can stay healthy, we will finally get to see what he can do with the Jets.