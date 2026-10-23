The NFL trade deadline is less than two weeks away, and several stars could be moved prior to that Nov. 10 date. Sometimes the trade deadline is more "bark than bite," but we've already seen a team punt on their former No. 4 overall pick wide receiver in Marvin Harrison Jr. Could we be in for some fireworks?

Among the hypothetical buyers at the trade deadline are the Kansas City Chiefs. They are right back to being a contender following that 6-11 season in 2025. In fact, they are the first team since the 2019 San Francisco 49ers to start 5-0 following an 11-loss season. It's in large part due to the play of new running back Kenneth Walker III, who has rushed for more yards (665) than any other player in their first five games with a team in NFL history.

Imagine adding another playmaker to this Chiefs offense. CBS Sports' Russell Wilson has one in mind, and that's New York Jets wideout Garrett Wilson.

"If I'm the Kansas City Chiefs, I got the all-star running back in the backfield, Ken Walker, which we've never had before," Wilson said on "Set Hut." "All these years we've never had a running back like this. And guess what that does? Play action opens up. What Mahomes does better than arguably anybody in the world is throw the ball down the field. So if I'm thinking about this, who would I go get, I'm going to go get Garrett Wilson.

"If the Jets keep losing, I'm going to go get Garrett Wilson from the 'New York football Jets,' because I believe that Garrett Wilson down the field -- with his ability, he's a smart guy he learns quickly, he'd be great in an Andy Reid style of offense. Patrick Mahomes and him, how he gets in and out of his breaks, they haven't had a receiver like him. "

So, should the Chiefs swing a massive trade for a WR1 like Wilson? Let's take a look.

The case for trading for Wilson

The benefits of adding Wilson are easy to identify. He enters Week 7 ranked 14th in receiving yards (418) despite having average quarterback play. Well, at least not Mahomes-level quarterback play. In fact, Geno Smith is one of the best quarterbacks Wilson has ever had. Wilson had to begin his NFL career with Zach Wilson and Mike White. Yet, he found a way to cross 1,000 yards receiving in each of his first three seasons!

Wilson actually became the fifth player in NFL history to record 80 receptions and 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first three seasons, joining Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, Michael Thomas and Odell Beckham Jr. And again, did it mostly with Zach Wilson. The Jets' quarterback situation last year with Justin Fields, Tyrod Taylor and Brady Cook was so bad, that Wilson ended up leading the Jets in receiving with 395 yards -- in SEVEN games played. It was the fewest receiving yards by a team leader since 1976, according to CBS Sports Research, excluding the 1982 strike season. Wilson has already surpassed that total in six games this year.

So, this playmaker can be productive no matter how bad his situation is. Imagine giving Wilson a three-time Super Bowl MVP and two-time NFL MVP at quarterback in an Andy Reid offense.

That brings me to my next point, which Russell Wilson brought up about play action. When the Chiefs signed Walker, the first thing I thought about was how he would open up the passing game. Granted, I didn't know he was going to come in and be Barry Sanders, but I did think he was going to be the best running back Kansas City has had in quite some time, which was really going to open up things for everyone else.

The Chiefs passing offense currently ranks in the top 10 with 254.2 yards per game, but I'm not sure it's really felt like that. No offense to a legend, but 37-year-old Travis Kelce probably shouldn't be leading your team in receiving through five games. His 299 yards receiving rank 35th in the NFL. Behind him is Tyquan Thornton with 219 yards, who is expected to miss extensive time after suffering a serious ankle injury earlier this month, then Xavier Worthy is third with 206 yards receiving. Those 206 yards are tied for 76th in the NFL. Rashee Rice has caught 13 passes for 190 yards and one touchdown through four games in what has statistically been his worst season thus far, and he's dealing with a hamstring injury.

The Chiefs have a legitimate need at wide receiver, and a legitimate need for a WR1 as well. If Kansas City added a talent like Wilson, the Chiefs would definitely be looked at as the favorites in the AFC -- and for good reason.

The case against trading for Wilson

Are you willing to trade at least a first-round pick for Wilson? That's probably what it would cost. Another hurdle to trading for Wilson is his contract and the Chiefs' cap situation.

Some believe the salary cap is a myth, and in certain circumstances, it can feel like that. But Wilson just signed a four-year, $130 million extension that includes $90 million guaranteed 15 months ago. He's technically under contract for five more seasons, including 2026. Currently, the Chiefs have just $2.2 million in available funds, per Over The Cap, which ranks No. 29 in the NFL. Sure, you can move money around, but the Chiefs are also projected to be nearly $12 million over the cap in 2027. His cap hit goes up to $23.3 million in 2027, and then north of $35 million in 2028-2030.

While we are talking about finances, the Jets would take on a dead cap hit of $31.2 million to trade Wilson, while also losing $21.2 million in "savings." So, the Chiefs would have to REALLY sweeten the offer for the Jets to make this kind of move. I'm not really sure it makes sense.

Do the Chiefs really need to give up premium draft capital and take on a massive contract with their financial situation while already boasting what is statistically the best offense in the NFL?

Final verdict

Ultimately, I don't think the Jets are going to trade Wilson. They had their fire sale last year with Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams, while Wilson got paid. The dead cap hit/loss in savings don't make sense for New York, which would make a potential deal even tougher for the Chiefs.

Maybe if the Jets fall to 2-7, they could reconsider their situation?

Jets' remaining schedule before trade deadline

Week Opponent 7 vs. Miami Dolphins (0-5) 8 vs. Las Vegas Raiders (3-3) 9 at Kansas City Chiefs (5-0)

Wilson in Kansas City would be a dream fit, but the Chiefs could use a cheaper option. Maybe that Tyreek Hill reunion is in the cards, although the NFL's investigation complicates that. The names are less sexy, but perhaps Brian Thomas Jr., Jauan Jennings or Jerry Jeudy could be potential trade targets for the Chiefs if they want to go that route.