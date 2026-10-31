The New York Jets may have interested trade partners, but there's "no way" the franchise is moving wideout Garrett Wilson before the Nov. 10 deadline, according to ESPN.

Adam Schefter reports the Jets had similar off-limits feelings last season with Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams before moving both for draft picks at the deadline, but the "situation this year with Wilson is different for various reasons."

While the Jets are widely viewed as sellers at the deadline with a 2-5 record this season, the fifth-year wide receiver is reportedly loved by ownership. New York does not want to move him after signing Wilson to a four-year, $130 million extension that runs through the 2030 season last summer.

Last season, Wilson posted career-best numbers with 101 catches for 1,104 yards and seven touchdowns and is once again one of the offense's top threats, averaging a 25.8% target share in the passing game. Wilson has 37 receptions for 444 yards and three scores.

Wilson denied trade talks earlier this week and said previously this season he had no interest in leaving the Jets.

"I want to be here, man," Wilson said. "I want to win games, and that's the one thing we've been missing on here. I love it here. Do I love it more than I love winning? Nah, to be completely honest, but I'm hopeful. I've never been the most optimistic guy, but I've found a way and dug deep, and I've been optimistic for three, four, five years now. And that's why these [losses] each weekend hurt a little more."

The belief within the Jets' organization, per ESPN, is to build around Wilson with draft picks obtained through last season's multitude of trades and surround him with more talent through the 2027 NFL Draft cycle.

While Wilson said he wants to stay in New York, he did mention winning trumps all.

"No doubt, no doubt," Wilson said. "I'd be lying if I said it's not, but at the end of the day it comes down to ... winning and losing. Throughout my experience, when things go right, I tend to have a part in that. And when it doesn't, it seems avoidable.

"That's my main frustration that may show on the TV or something like that. But I don't want it to ever be misconstrued. This all comes from a place in my heart of wanting to win. I'm biased, but it also comes from experience where I played my part in that.

"It's frustrating, for sure, because I want to have an impact and I want to help the team. But really, I just want to help the team, man. Sometimes it might come off a certain way when they [show] video, but, man, that's all it's about."

Jets quarterback Geno Smith said Wednesday he's "looking to get him the football as much as I can" while being mindful of coverages and opposing defenses doing everything in their power to take him out of the game.

Wilson's reception and yardage totals lead the team this season.