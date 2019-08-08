Gas line explosion at Buccaneers' Raymond James Stadium leaves two people injured

A gas line explosion occurred at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium on Thursday afternoon.

The Tampa Fire Department was called to the scene just after 2 p.m. and confirmed that at least two people have been injured so far:

Tampa Fire Rescue is on scene after a gas line explosion injured two people at Raymond James Stadium. The explosion happened just after 2 p.m. on Thursday at the facility. Tampa Fire dispatchers said that at least two injuries have been reported.

The explosion happened at a concession area of Raymond James Stadium while two men were working on the gas line. No further information has been released at this time.

Raymond James Stadium has been home to the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers since the 1998 season. The Buccaneers open their preseason schedule on the road Friday night and Pittsburgh and do not host a game at Raymond James Stadium until Aug. 16.