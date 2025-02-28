When it comes to sports, Gene Hackman is mostly known for his iconic role in the movie, "Hoosiers," but the legendary actor also had some ties to the NFL. Hackman, who died at the age of 95, actually served as the narrator for four different episodes of "America's Game: The Super Bowl Champions."
In 2006, the NFL decided to celebrate the league's previous 40 Super Bowl champions by creating a documentary about each team. Each documentary had a celebrity narrator and Hackman agreed to be the voice actor for four of the teams:
- 1981 49ers (Super Bowl XVI champions)
- 1984 49ers (Super Bowl XIX champions)
- 1987 Redskins (Super Bowl XXII champions)
- 1989 49ers (Super Bowl XXIV champions)
Other narrators in the series included Bruce Willis, Alec Baldwin, Kevin Bacon, Tom Selleck, Laurence Fishburne. NFL historian Kevin Gallagher shared a few clips from each of Hackman's episodes on social media.
The legendary Gene Hackman lent his distinctive voice to #NFL Films, narrating four episodes of their tremendous "America's Game" series.— Kevin Gallagher (@KevG163) February 28, 2025
RIP🕯️ pic.twitter.com/MuXqSRfrUq
Fans in San Francisco probably recognize Hackman's voice more than anyone since he narrated three of their five episodes.
Hackman also had another unique tie to the NFL: He was good friends with Jack Del Rio.
After Del Rio got hired to be the Jaguars head coach in 2003, a job he held until 2011, Hackman became a fan of the team and would regularly show up to games AND practices in Jacksonville.
Not every day you see Gene Hackman walking the hallways of EverBank Field. Here to watch practice this morning with friend, Coach Del Rio.— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) November 26, 2011
One time, in a hallway outside a press bathroom at @EverBankStadium, I met the legendary Gene Hackman. He was in town to watch the @Jaguars play the @Raiders and support friend Jack Del Rio. He was an icon and for a moment, humored 29 year old me with a pic and autograph. pic.twitter.com/X9qcQKlyAG— Michael Garland (@MicMikeMicMike) February 27, 2025
Not only was Hackman friend with an NFL coach, but he actually played a football coach in a move. The actor played coach Jimmy McGinty in "The Replacements," where he served as the head coach for the fictional Washington Sentinels.
RIP Gene Hackman - here's his connections to Washington football pic.twitter.com/Oy6tzf6JSq— Steve (@SCadinski) February 27, 2025
During his legendary acting career, Hackman was nominated for five Academy Awards with two wins. You can read more about his death here.