Gene Steratore of the 'index-card game' will referee 2018 Super Bowl

The teams that will meet in Minneapolis for Super Bowl LII are still unknown at this point, but the referee that will officiate the game has been uncovered. On Wednesday, the NFL announced that Gene Steratore will have the honor of serving as the game's referee.

Steratore won't be alone, of course. Roy Ellison (umpire), Jerry Bergman (down judge), Byron Boston (line judge), Tom Hill (field judge), Scott Edwards (side judge), and Perry Paganelli (back judge) will be joining him. According to the NFL's release, the crew boasts 127 years of NFL officiating experience and they have combined to work 101 playoff games.

But it's Steratore's name that will draw most of the attention. If the name sounds familiar, it's likely because Steratore was the referee who used an index card to measure a crucial first down during the Cowboys' thrilling win over the Raiders back in December. Surely, you remember the moment:

He ended up giving the Cowboys the first down and then gave a complete non-explanation after the game.

Steratore's career shouldn't be encapsulated by that one moment, of course. As the NFL's release noted, he's been an official for 15 seasons and a referee since 2006. This will be his first Super Bowl as a referee.

Below, you'll find the entire breakdown of the game's officiating crew so you know who to blame when your favorite team loses the Super Bowl:

For what it's worth, it's unlikely an index card will make a surprise appearance at the Super Bowl. In the aftermath of the index card game, the NFL's head of officials, Al Riveron, told all referees to avoid Steratore's unusual method.