New Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith will have a valuable resource as he gets acclimated to his new surroundings. Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, a Raiders minority owner, is just one phone call away when Smith needs advice.

During a press conference to discuss his $75 million contract extension with the Raiders, Smith talked about the opportunity to meet with Brady. The new Raiders quarterback said he has "idolized and looked up to" Brady throughout his career.

Shortly after being traded to the Raiders this offseason, Smith had the opportunity to chat one-on-one with Brady. While speaking with Brady, it became clear to Smith why the three-time MVP had so much success, and he wants to absorb as much of that as possible.

"I got a chance to sit with him for about an hour and just talk ball with him and just talk life," Smith said. "You understand why he is who he is immediately. He takes everything extremely serious. He's a diligent worker, and he believes in hard work. I think we align in that way. I want to be a sponge. I want to soak up as much knowledge as I can from him. I want to learn as much as I can from him. He's the greatest quarterback to ever play the game. There's so much you can learn from him."

Not only will Smith have Brady on his side in Las Vegas, but he will also be reunited with coach Pete Carroll. Smith played four seasons under Carroll with the Seattle Seahawks, and that duo will try to turn the Raiders into a Super Bowl contender.

After spending much of his career as a backup, Smith blossomed into a starter for the Seahawks in 2022. Since then, Smith has thrown for 12,226 yards, 71 touchdowns and 35 interceptions. He's also rushed for 793 yards and four scores.