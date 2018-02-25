Geno Smith: I may be with Kyrie Irving on 'this whole flat Earth vs. globe thing'

A short time after Geno Smith retweeted this Saturday from televangelist Joel Osteen -- "Your time is too valuable, your destiny is too great, your assignment too important to get baited into battles that don't matter." -- the former Jets and Giants quarterback posed this question:

I been studying this whole flat earth vs globe thing... and I think I may be with Kyrie on this... b4 you judge do some HW but what do you guys think? — Geno (@GenoSmith3) February 24, 2018

That would be Kyrie Irving, NBA star who said last November that his "research" didn't turn up "one real picture of Earth."

Twitter wasted little time responding to Smith, who sounded sincerely like he wanted to get to the bottom of a great debate that was decided more than 2,000 years ago.

I find it funny how you all assume I believe Earth is flat lol I just think you guys should have an open mind because as we know a lot of the “truths” that we thought were true actually aren’t 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Geno (@GenoSmith3) February 24, 2018

This tweet, for example, is proof enough for most of us:

Proofs of a non-flat Earth:

- how time zones work

- distant ships sink below the horizon

- Eratosthenes figured out the Earth's circumference 2,000 years ago by measuring shadows in different places.

- all pilots aren't lying about distances & routes.

- how GPS / Glonass work. — Jake Hamby (@jhamby) February 24, 2018

And noted astrophysicist Carl Sagan explained some 40 years ago exactly how Eratosthenes proved the Earth was a sphere.

Smith later tweeted about the Big Bang theory and evolution too.

How many of the people who undoubtedly know Earth is a globe also believe in the Big Bang theory & evolution? — Geno (@GenoSmith3) February 24, 2018

By Saturday afternoon, the soon-to-be free agent received several thousand Twitter responses before ultimately coming to this conclusion:

Hey guys I’m glad we had this talk today it was fun lol I know how you all love to debate on Twitter so this was good... for the record Earth is a globe we know this. But why not listen to someone else’s beliefs or “truth” — Geno (@GenoSmith3) February 24, 2018

So there we have it. Smith thinks the Earth is a globe. No word on where he stands with mermaids and dinosaurs.