Geno Smith: I may be with Kyrie Irving on 'this whole flat Earth vs. globe thing'

The former Jets and Giants quarterback wants to know whether you think the Earth is round

A short time after Geno Smith retweeted this Saturday from televangelist Joel Osteen -- "Your time is too valuable, your destiny is too great, your assignment too important to get baited into battles that don't matter." -- the former Jets and Giants quarterback posed this question:

That would be Kyrie Irving, NBA star who said last November that his "research" didn't turn up "one real picture of Earth."

Twitter wasted little time responding to Smith, who sounded sincerely like he wanted to get to the bottom of a great debate that was decided more than 2,000 years ago.

This tweet, for example, is proof enough for most of us:

And noted astrophysicist Carl Sagan explained some 40 years ago exactly how Eratosthenes proved the Earth was a sphere.

Smith later tweeted about the Big Bang theory and evolution too.

By Saturday afternoon, the soon-to-be free agent received several thousand Twitter responses before ultimately coming to this conclusion:

So there we have it. Smith thinks the Earth is a globe. No word on where he stands with mermaids and dinosaurs.

