The woeful Las Vegas Raiders offense could be without its quarterback for Week 15. Geno Smith suffered a shoulder injury in last week's 24-17 loss to the Denver Broncos, and according to NFL Media, he is unlikely to start against the Philadelphia Eagles. If Smith is, in fact, unable to suit up, Kenny Pickett would be in line to start against his former team with Aidan O'Connell as his backup.

Smith departed from the Week 14 loss after a hit to his shoulder at the end of the third quarter. Coach Pete Carroll said after the game that his shoulder "locked up" and that tests did not reveal any structural damage. Smith was 13-for-21 for 116 yards and a touchdown when he headed to the locker room. Pickett entered in relief and completed eight of 11 passes for 97 yards and a score of his own.

Despite Pickett's effectiveness in the fourth quarter and Smith's season-long struggles, Carroll said that he intends to start Smith moving forward if he is available.

"I'm going to do what I think is the right thing to do," Carroll said after the game of his quarterback plan for Week 15. "If Geno can play, that's my thought. But I know Kenny can play. Our players understand it, too, that Kenny did a good job. They recognized that in the locker room after the game. I'm rooting for Geno to get back out there and see how he does, but we're not going to play him if he's not right. Kenny will be ready to go, and Aidan will be ready to go, as well."

Smith's arrival in Las Vegas ahead of the 2025 season was a source of optimism, as his familiarity with Carroll and his promising young supporting cast indicated the potential for a strong debut campaign with his new team. Instead, this year has been a disastrous one for the NFL's lowest-scoring offense.

Only six teams passed for fewer yards through Week 14, and Smith's 14 interceptions are the most of any quarterback. The result is a 2-11 record which places the Raiders at the bottom of the AFC standings.

If Pickett steps into the starting lineup against the Eagles, it will be his fourth appearance and first start of the year. Pickett spent 2024 in Philadelphia and backed up Jalen Hurts, and he started one game -- a 41-7 win over the Dallas Cowboys. The former first-round pick opened his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers but did not catch on as a starter with any of his three teams and has 16 career touchdowns to 14 interceptions.