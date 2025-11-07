Raiders quarterback Geno Smith suffered a quad contusion early in the fourth quarter Las Vegas' "Thursday Night Football" game against the AFC West-rival Broncos, according to coach Pete Carroll. He ended up re-entering the game but was clearly compromised.

Smith was attempting to run the ball when Denver standout linebacker Nik Bonitto tripped him up to limit him to a 1-yard game. Broncos defensive lineman Malcolm Roach then landed on Smith, who initially got up but then went back down. Smith walked off the field gingerly but returned after missing just two offensive plays.

"He wanted to go back in in the worst way," Carroll said. "He wanted to finish the game for his teammates. He got whacked in the quad, got a quad bruise or something, contusion, whatever it is. He got smacked. That's just him fighting."

Smith said he was "in a lot of pain" but tried to block it out.

"That's just kind of how I'm wired," Smith said. "I never want to leave my teammates out there alone. I feel like it's a big responsibility of mine to be out there and to do whatever I can to help us win. I felt like I could try to tough it out, and that's what I tried to do.

Kenny Pickett played the two snaps Smith missed.

In the final minutes of the game, Smith was listed as questionable -- though the Raiders' offense never got back on the field after that ruling came in -- and had a heating pad on his left quad. Carroll said Smith would not have re-entered the game if the Raiders had been able to get the ball back.

It's been a difficult year for Smith, 35, who arrived in Las Vegas this offseason via trade and reunited with Carroll, his former Seahawks coach. Smith has thrown 12 interceptions, most in the NFL, and just 11 touchdowns, and the Raiders are 2-7.

Smith finished 16 for 26 for 143 yards, one interception and six sacks taken.

The Raiders get a mini bye plus an extra day of rest; their Week 11 game is "Monday Night Football" against the Cowboys.