The Seattle Seahawks can exhale a bit as it relates to their franchise quarterback, as Geno Smith returned to practice on Monday after missing multiple sessions due to knee and hip injuries.

"As far as I know, I think he's rolling," head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters when asked if Smith would be full-go, via NFL.com.

Testing revealed no significant injuries for Smith, and he wasn't expected to miss much time, according to ESPN. Macdonald announced last Thursday that Smith was undergoing "imaging" tests after missing consecutive days.

Smith, 33, "got banged up a little bit" on Tuesday, Macdonald said, referencing an 11-on-11 rep in which the quarterback was knocked to the ground by a defensive teammate. Favoring his leg for the remainder of practice, according to the News Tribune, Smith proceeded to have his hip and knee "worked on" Wednesday, hence his absence from Seattle's next practice.

Geno Smith SEA • QB • #7 CMP% 64.7 YDs 3624 TD 20 INT 9 YD/Att 7.26 View Profile

With Smith absent in recent days, new backup Sam Howell took over as Seattle's fill-in starter at quarterback. The 23-year-old former fifth-round draft pick was acquired via trade from the Washington Commanders in March. He started all 17 games for the Commanders in 2023, leading the NFL in pass attempts (612) while throwing 21 touchdowns and 21 interceptions, also a league-leading mark.

Smith, meawhile, is entering the second year of a three-year contract extension signed last offseason. He went 8-7 as the Seahawks' starter last season, throwing 20 touchdowns to nine interceptions while missing two contests with a groin injury.