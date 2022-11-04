Of all the storylines that have unfolded throughout the first half of the 2022 season, Geno Smith's breakout in Seattle has been one of the more fascinating. At 5-3, the Seahawks head into Week 9 in sole possession of first place in the NFC West, and a large part of the reason why has been the play of Smith.

Smith currently leads the NFL in completion percentage and is third in passer rating, all while making some difficult throws. He's top three in the league in passer rating on throws 15 yards or beyond, throws outside the numbers, and on passes when pressured.

Considering that Smith was in the midst of a quarterback battle with Drew Lock over the summer to now being one of the best statistical signal-callers in the league, it's a pretty astounding turn of events. But where does it go? And not just for the 2022 season, but beyond that? After all, Smith did sign a one-year, $3.5 million contract this offseason, meaning he could hit unrestricted free agency this spring. Given what we've seen from him thus far, he could be in line for a massive pay bump from the Seahawks or another organization across the league.

Geno Smith SEA • QB • 7 CMP% 72.7 YDs 1924 TD 13 INT 3 YD/Att 7.73 View Profile

But he isn't paying that much mind right now.

"I don't really live my life like that," Smith said Thursday via ESPN when asked about his future beyond 2022. "I'm always focused on what I've got to do today and tomorrow. Those things will come. Time will tell. Time will tell with all that. But for me, I've just got to stay focused on what I'm doing in here and that's working hard and leading this team and going out there and competing to get wins."

Naturally, Smith will want to stay in the moment to try and help Seattle make a playoff push, but he is building up a significant market for himself that could pay off huge in just a few short months.