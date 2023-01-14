Geno Smith has been one of the surprise stories of the 2022 NFL season, emerging as a Comeback Player of the Year candidate in Seattle. Now, hours ahead of his playoff debut as the Seahawks' quarterback, his immediate future already appears secure. Smith is scheduled to hit free agency this offseason, but all signs point to the veteran returning to Seattle in 2023, according to NFL Media, with the Seahawks aiming to extend the quarterback either on a new deal or under the franchise tag.

Smith, 32, is one of the top veterans set to be available after the season, throwing a career-high 30 touchdowns in Seattle's run to the playoffs. The former Jets first-rounder, who spent his previous seven years as a backup, has increasingly struggled to control the ball down the stretch, totaling 11 turnovers in his last nine games. But he clearly outplayed his predecessor, Russell Wilson, during his breakout as a starter, and has now logged four seasons in Pete Carroll's system.

Geno Smith SEA • QB • #7 CMP% 69.8 YDs 4282 TD 30 INT 11 YD/Att 7.49 View Profile

An exclusive franchise tag, which prohibits other teams from negotiating, would guarantee Smith an estimated $45M in 2023. A non-exclusive tag, meanwhile, would cost roughly $32M, while allowing other teams to negotiate. If Seattle doesn't exercise the tag to retain Smith, it's likely the Seahawks would aim for a shorter-term extension, considering Smith is 32 and has logged just one full season of productive starting experience over the course of his career. More importantly, Seattle also owns a pair of first-round picks in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft, where the team could target a top QB prospect.

CBS Sports recently projected a potential extension for Smith to cost approximately $29M per season.