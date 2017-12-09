Geno Smith's dad says he received death threat when his son replaced Eli Manning

The Geno Smith era in New York is over after just one start, as interim head coach Steve Spagnuolo immediately made the decision to go back to Eli Manning this week after fired coach Ben McAdoo benched the Giants legend last week in a move that didn't sit well with the fan base. But the damage has already been done.

Manning lost his long starting streak and as a result of his benching, the Smith family received the kind of backlash it didn't deserve. On Friday, Geno Smith's dad, Geno Smith Jr., told NJ Advance Media that he received a death threat on the Tuesday afternoon leading up to Smith's first start of the year against the Raiders this past Sunday.

"I was just at work," Smith Jr. said. "I answered and he was like, 'Geno?' So I just listened and he was like, 'Is this Geno?' I was like, 'Yeah.' He was like, 'Your son better not start or we're going to kill you.' I kind of just laughed and then he hung up."

Smith Jr. said he didn't take the threat seriously and he didn't report the call to the police.

"If someone was going to kill me, they ain't going to call me and tell me," Smith Jr. said.

He heard from the caller again after McAdoo got fired.

"It was crazy because right after McAdoo got fired and they said that Eli was going back in, the same person called back but I guess they know how to flip numbers," he said. "He was like, 'I told you he better not start,' and then he hung up. I was thinking to myself: He did start. I still didn't say anything. I just listened and laughed because there's no sense in getting in an argument on the phone."

On Nov. 28, then-coach McAdoo told reporters that he planned on playing Smith and rookie Davis Webb down the stretch with the Giants' season already lost at 2-9. When Manning met with reporters that same day, he appeared to be on the verge of tears. The backlash was severe. Manning's starting streak was over at 210 games and from the perspective of pretty much the entire football community, it was ending because McAdoo decided to turn Manning into a scapegoat. It certainly looked like the beginning of the end of the Manning era in New York.

"I guess it was an emotional time with Eli not starting," Smith Jr. said. "I don't know if it's that. I don't know if they just hate Geno that much. I just don't know. I couldn't tell you."

Smith ended up playing decent in a loss to the Raiders, completing 61.8 percent of his passes for 212 yards, one touchdown, no picks, and an 89.3 passer rating. A day later, McAdoo and GM Jerry Reese got fired. Spagnuolo and Kevin Abrams replaced them on an interim basis. They sent Smith back to the bench and reinstated Manning, to the satisfaction of New York.

Smith, though, wasn't happy.

"To be put in that situation where you get a chance to play and then you're being pulled, but it's not because you played bad so you try to figure out why," Smith said. "But you got to understand that some things happen in this business and you just got to roll with it."

"I don't need any sympathy. I'm built for all of this," Smith also said. "I'm built for everything that's going to come my way and I know that all of these tests and these trials are preparing me for something greater. So I look at adversity as something that can be positive. I'm thankful for the adversity and I look forward to it."

Smith told NJ Advance Media that he thought his dad handled the death threat well.

"I think my dad handled it well," he said. "He kind of just hung up the phone. It's just kind of shameful that would be happening because of someone doing their job. When he told me that, I was like, 'What?' But you kind of get a sense of comfortability from him. He was like, 'Man, it's nothing, don't worry about it. Just do your thing, play your game.' So that was why I was able to be easy with it."

And his father thought his son handled the situation well, too.

"I'm not going to even lie to you, like I tell him all the time, that kid is tough as nails," Smith Jr. said. "For all the stuff he's been through, I don't even know how I would react. But I think he actually handled it very well. He has a keen way of tuning everything out."

Smith is scheduled to become a free agent after the season. Given the dearth of quality backup quarterbacks around the league, someone out there will want him. In his past 10 appearances -- dating back to 2014 -- Smith has thrown 10 touchdowns, five interceptions, and posted a 92.6 passer rating. His days as a starter are likely over, but he can be a steady backup somewhere around the league.

As for Manning, his future remains just as murky. If he leaves New York after the season, he'll likely have suitors.