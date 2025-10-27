George Atkinson, one of the Raiders' all-time great players who later worked as a team broadcaster, has died at age 78, the team announced.

Atkinson was selected by the Raiders in the seventh round of the 1968 draft out of Morris Brown. He won co-Defensive Rookie of the Year in the AFL in 1968 and was named an AFL All-Star in his first two seasons in 1968 and 1969. Atkinson was a member of the Raiders' famed "Soul Patrol" secondary in the 1970s that helped the team reach five consecutive AFC Championship Games and won Super Bowl XI. From the Raiders:

"George's contributions as a friend and mentor to everyone in the Raiders organization continued long after his playing career, and his genuine personality and wonderful sense of humor will be dearly missed by everyone who knew him," the Raiders said in a statement. "The prayers of the Raider Nation are with Denise, Brittany, Maya, Angela, Craig and the entire Atkinson family at this time.

For his career, Atkinson had 30 interceptions, 13 fumble recoveries and scored four defensive touchdowns. He also had three punt return touchdowns, including two in his rookie season.

After his football career, Atkinson remained close with the organization and was part of the Raiders radio network's pregame and postgame broadcast team.