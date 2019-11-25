George Kittle a dominating force for 49ers despite playing with a fractured ankle

The San Francisco 49ers couldn't wait to get All-Pro tight end George Kittle back to their offense, with head coach Kyle Shanahan knowing the impact he makes to one of the top units in the NFL. San Francisco has a good offense without Kittle, but they are Super Bowl caliber with him.

The 49ers could have been without Kittle much longer than the two games he missed with an ankle injury. Not only did Kittle return much sooner than expected from the injury, he actually played through a broken ankle (and plans to play through it for the remainder of the season). Kittle finished with six catches for 129 yards and a touchdown, including a 61-yard reception that put the game away in the third quarter of the 49ers dominant 37-8 win over the Green Bay Packers.

"It's like a piece of tree bark came off," 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said regarding the severity of Kittle's broken ankle, via Chris Biderman of the Sacramento Bee. "It was just a shaved part of the bone came off and when you do that, it's still stable. You can't break it worse and you're able to go with it, but it's extremely painful."

Kittle clearly showed he was playing through pain with an injury that is supposed to sideline him six-to-eight weeks. He came back just 24 days after suffering the injury, and would have returned sooner if not for knee pain that caused him to miss two games. Kittle played 79 percent of the snaps in the Sunday night win, and the 49ers had 112 yards rushing, their most since Kittle last played on October 31.

The 49ers have the No. 2 run offense (145.6 yards per game) because of what Kittle brings at tight end. Kittle proclaimed he wasn't going to miss the 49ers' biggest stretch of the season due to a hobbled ankle (even if he's in pain). The 49ers showed why they are a Super Bowl favorite with Kittle on the field.

"It's mentality," Kittle said, via Nick Wagoner of ESPN. "It's football. Like I said, you either play or you don't play. I wish I could've played last week and the week before; they wouldn't let me. But it's just a mindset."

