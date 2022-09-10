The Trey Lance era officially begins this Sunday, as the San Francisco 49ers hit the road to take on the Chicago Bears in the season opener. The 49ers' second-year signal-caller may not have one of his best playmakers, however, as star tight end George Kittle is questionable to play with a groin injury.

Kittle did not practice all week due to the injury, but he's still listed as questionable to play. Pro Football Network reports that the injury is "not good," and that the team has contingency plans in place just in case, but Kittle said Friday that he's been making progress and is doing everything he can to play Week 1.

"Feeling significantly better than where we were at Monday, even better than Wednesday, even better than Thursday," Kittle said, via The Athletic, (H/T Pro Football Talk.) "Taking great steps forward. Definitely doing everything I can to be on the field Sunday. I've had games in the past where I haven't practiced all week and played. Hopefully, getting off the plane, I feel better tomorrow and [Sunday] and then I have an actual opportunity to be out there and play."

Kittle caught 71 passes for 910 yards and six touchdowns in 14 games played last year. His six receiving touchdowns marked a career high, and his 65 receiving yards per game ranked fourth among all tight ends.

With the impact he makes as a downfield target, a check-down option and as a blocker that sparks the ground game, the 49ers will certainly want him in the starting lineup. At the same time, this staff probably won't want to push him, as to make the issue worse.