The San Francisco 49ers began their Week 1 matchup vs. the Seattle Seahawks red-hot, as Brock Purdy led a 14-play, 95-yard touchdown drive that was capped by a 5-yard George Kittle touchdown catch. However, the 49ers will have to play out the rest of their season-opener without their star tight end.

In the second quarter, the 49ers ruled out Kittle for the remainder of the game due to a hamstring injury. Kittle caught four passes for 25 yards and the one touchdown before exiting the matchup. Luke Farrell will replace Kittle in the lineup.

Purdy's weaponry has been dealing with some injuries early on. Brandon Aiyuk is still not ready to return to the field after tearing his ACL last season, and Jauan Jennings has been nursing a calf injury, although he is active today. Star running back Christian McCaffrey is also playing through a calf injury. Second-year wideout Ricky Pearsall could be in line to receive plenty of targets on Sunday.

This offseason, Kittle signed a four-year, $76.4 million extension that made him the highest-paid tight end in the NFL. He registered his fourth 1,000-yard season in 2024, catching 78 passes for 1,106 yards and eight touchdowns in 15 games played. Only five tight ends in NFL history have recorded four 1,000-yard receiving seasons.