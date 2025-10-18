The San Francisco 49ers have dealt with a barrage of injuries in the first half of the season, but they are finally getting one of their best players back at full health. Star tight end George Kittle has been activated off of injured reserved ahead of the team's Week 7 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Speaking with reporters at his Saturday press conference, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Kittle's role will not be limited in his first game back.

"No pitch count," Shanahan said. "George has rehabbed really well. Came back 100% and had a good week of practice. We'll space it out throughout the game, but no pitch count."

Kittle tweaked his hamstring on the team's first possession of its season-opening win over the Seattle Seahawks, and he's missed the last five games. Kittle was eligible to return from IR last week, but San Francisco chose to exercise caution with its veteran tight end.

Getting Kittle back will be huge for a 49ers offense that has been decimated by injuries all season. Kittle has been the go-to pass-catcher in San Francisco for a while now with 542 receptions for 7,405 yards and 46 touchdowns in his nine-year career. He should immediately go back to being the featured target in the passing game, especially given the other injury questions.

Even with Kittle back in the lineup, the 49ers will still be shorthanded against the Falcons. Quarterback Brock Purdy and wide receiver Ricky Pearsall have been ruled out, and receiver Jauan Jennings will once again play through a few nagging injuries.