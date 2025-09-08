For years, injuries have been one of the 49ers' biggest road blocks as the franchise continues in their pursuit of their first Super Bowl title since 1994. That continues to be the case in 2025, as the 49ers are currently dealing with several notable injuries, including George Kittle's recently-sustained hamstring injury that will likely sideline him for 3-5 weeks, according to NFL Media.

Kittle sustained the injury during the first half of San Francisco's Week 1 win over Seattle. He exited the game at that point and was slated to undergo and MRI on Monday. Prior to getting hurt, Kittle had already caught four passes for 25 yards that included a 5-yard touchdown that gave the visitors a 7-0 lead.

Colton McKivitz contract: 49ers give stalwart OL team-friendly extension as part of early season dealings Carter Bahns

With Kittle out, backup Jake Tonges stepped up with three catches that included the go-ahead touchdown with under two minutes remaining. A former undrafted rookie, Tonges had never caught a pass in a regular-season game until Sunday. In fact, his last regular-season target prior to Sunday's game occurred back in 2022 as a member of the Bears.

Kittle, 31, missed two games last year while dealing with hamstring injuries. Despite the injury, he still put together one of the best seasons of his career while earning his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl nod and sixth overall.

Along with Kittle, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is also dealing with injuries to his left should and toe. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said on Monday that his status for this weekend's game against the Saints will be determined later this week.