George Kittle hasn't been a full participant at 49ers practice for more than a week, even drawing "concern" from general manager John Lynch over a lingering groin injury. But don't worry about the tight end suiting up in Week 1. After limited work on Thursday, Kittle told reporters he feels "wonderful" and is "excited to play football on Sunday."

Kittle had yet to receive an official injury designation for Sunday's opener against the Steelers, but he was a limited participant on both Tuesday and Wednesday after sitting out last week. The Pro Bowler missed the first two games of 2022 with a groin injury, and the same issue apparently lingered through the year and into the offseason.

George Kittle SF • TE • #85 TAR 86 REC 60 REC YDs 765 REC TD 11 FL 1 View Profile

Lynch told San Francisco's KNBR 680 last week that "George usually has about one of these things a year, and then once he gets through it, he's good." But durability is a concern for the standout pass-catcher. In addition to missing two games in 2022, he sat out three games in 2021 with a calf injury, plus eight games in 2020 with separate knee and foot injuries.

For now, however, he appears all systems go for Week 1, when 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy will be looking to prove he's past his own medical hurdles, coming off offseason elbow surgery.