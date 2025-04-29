PHILADELPHIA -- Dallas Goedert remains under contract with the Philadelphia Eagles -- for now.

Whether Goedert remains with the team for the 2025 season remains to be seen, even as the draft passed without the longtime tight end finding a new home for next season. Goedert is under contract for one more season, yet the Eagles haven't inclined to say whether they intend to keep him on the roster in the final year of the deal.

Goedert is seeking a new deal, from the Eagles or someone else. George Kittle's massive contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers Tuesday added some more incentive for Goedert to get a deal done. Kittle always had a higher salary than Goedert ($15 million average annual value), but the 49ers star veteran will now make an average annual salary of $19.1 million after this deal.

One of the game's highest-paid tight ends, Goedert makes an average annual salary of $14.25 million. Goedert remains fifth amongst current NFL tight ends in terms of average annual salary, but has been surpassed by Trey McBride ($19 million), Travis Kelce ($17.1 million), T.J. Hockenson ($16.5 million); each received new deals or new money since Goedert signed his extension in 2021.

Kittle is a year older (31) than Goedert (30), yet received a new extension that keeps him tied to the 49ers for essentially the duration of his career. That isn't likely to happen in Philadelphia for Goedert as he's entering the final year of his deal.

The Eagles have shown little commitment toward getting a deal done, indicating they may be ready to move on instead of keeping Goedert around for 2025.

"Dallas is part of the team as we speak," Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said this past weekend. "Obviously, as we go forward, we're going to continue to address things on this team and right now, nothing further."

Why would the Eagles want to move on from Goedert?

Goedert has been a productive player for the Eagles when he's on the field. Playing in just 10 games last season, Goedert had 42 catches for 496 yards and two touchdowns. The key number is 10, as in Goedert has played 10 of the 17 games.

Goedert has missed at least three games in each of the last three seasons, so his ability to stay on the field is a question mark. The production has shown in the postseason, as Goedert is the Eagles' all-time postseason leader in receptions (52), second in receiving yards (562) and second in receiving touchdowns (4). In the postseason, Goedert had 17 catches for 215 yards and a touchdown in four playoff games.

"Dallas is a heck of a player -- a heck of a player, a heck of a person," Roseman said. "Certainly don't want to do anything publicly where we're discussing anyone's business, but I have so much respect for him. Been to two Super Bowls together and obviously would love him on this team.

"You always love having Dallas on this team, but we're not there right now on any of that. But, love Dallas Goedert."

The Eagles want to clear the books for contracts they will have to pay down the line, as defensive tackle Jalen Carter and linebacker Nakobe Dean will be up for contracts at the end of this season (Dean is eligible for an extension now). The team still has to make a decision on defensive tackle Jordan Davis' fifth-year option, and he is a candidate for an extension. Nolan Smith will also be up for an extension after this season as well.

Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean will also be up for extensions in two years. These will also be added to the many extensions the Eagles have given on the offensive side of the ball (this is the product of drafting well).

In addition to the many looming extensions, Goedert is 30 years old and has missed 15 games over the last three seasons. The Eagles likely are not paying a tight end on the north side of 30 with an injury injury a massive contract, not with all the extensions they will eventually have to pay out to younger pieces.

What's the immediate future for Goedert?

As of now, Goedert remains on the roster. Goedert carries a cap hit of $11.8 million for 2025, but the Eagles can save $4.1 million by cutting or trading him after June 1. The Eagles would like to facilitate a trade for Goedert if possible, but the number of teams that needed starting-caliber tight ends have dwindled. Five tight ends went within the top 50 picks, tying a record in the common-draft era (since 1967).

The Eagles also had 10 draft picks, but didn't draft a tight end with any one of those selections. Philadelphia also signed Harrison Bryant and Kylen Granson this offseason, while also having Grant Calcaterra in the final year of his rookie contract. This is the deepest its tight end room has been since Philadelphia traded Zach Ertz away in 2021 and made Goedert the starter.

For a team that has the talent to compete for another Super Bowl, it would be beneficial to keep Goedert on the roster for 2025. The Eagles want to extend that championship window and lock up their young core players to extensions, which Goedert isn't one of them at this stage of his career.

While it makes sense to keep Goedert around for 2025, the prospects of him remaining in an Eagles uniform this season is highly unlikely. The Eagles have given the signs they're ready to move on, and the Kittle extension doesn't change those plans.