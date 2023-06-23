There is perhaps no team in the NFL with a greater wealth of skill position talent than the San Francisco 49ers. At running back, they have Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell. At wide receiver, there is Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, among others. And at tight end, they have George Kittle.

One could be talked into the idea that there are simply too many mouths to feed with just one football to go around, but Kittle doesn't see that as a problem, necessarily. He thinks it's a good thing.

"It's really fun to be on a team that does have a problem of too many mouths to feed," Kittle said, per the team's official website. "Because coach [Kyle] Shanahan does such a great job of scheming everybody into getting certain plays and it's just really fun to be a part of an offense that has so much talent on it."

Kittle knows that there might be some weeks where he has a big game and some where he doesn't, but he's okay with that because what it likely means is that somebody else has gone off.

"If I have one catch a game, I know my fantasy football coach would be really mad at me for that, but it is what it is," Kittle said. "As long as we're winning games and we're feeding the right guys the ball -- I'm never going to get mad if Christian McCaffrey has 20 carries and 10 catches for 300 total yards, I'll never be upset about that because he's such a talented football player."

During his six-year career, Kittle has averaged 68 receptions, 876 yards and five touchdowns. He has been named a Pro Bowler four times as well as an All-Pro on three occasions (one first team selection and two second teams). He is widely considered one of the best all-around tight ends in the game, and he shows it in different ways on a week-to-week basis.