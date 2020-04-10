George Kittle says he never took the 'Tom Brady to the 49ers' talk seriously, commends Jimmy Garoppolo

The 2020 offseason will be remembered as the offseason where legendary New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady made the decision to take his talents elsewhere. For months, we were left speculating on where the future Pro Football Hall of Famer would want to play. In Los Angeles, where it's sunny? In Nashville, where Brady has a friend in Mike Vrabel? Or would he head to The Bay and join team that came extremely close to winning a Lombardi Trophy last season?

While all other 31 teams were examined individually as a prospective landing spot for Brady, the San Francisco 49ers were intriguing. They had a loaded roster -- on both sides of the ball -- and were seemingly just missing a stud at the quarterback position. Brady could trade in cold weather for warm and walk right into a situation that was ready for success.

49ers tight end George Kittle said he never took the "Brady to The Bay" talk seriously, and that he didn't even consider a change under center was necessary heading into next season.

"It is what it is," Kittle said, via Pro Football Talk. "People talk. There's nothing else to talk about. It's nothing that I took seriously. Jimmy G is my quarterback, and he's one hell of a quarterback. We don't get to the Super Bowl without him. So there's no one that I'd replace him with. What he's done for this team leadership-wise and on the field, he's one-of-a kind. There's no one else I'd rather be around to throw me the ball. You know, I'm just excited being able to play football again with Jimmy G and I know that he's ready to fling that rock again."

Jimmy Garoppolo completed his first full season as a starter in 2019, and threw for 3,978 yards, 27 touchdowns and 13 interceptions while completing 69.1 percent of his passes. He came on as the season progressed, but there were times where it felt like all the 49ers were really missing was just a star at quarterback.

It appeared every critic was about to eat their words in Super Bowl LIV, as Garoppolo and the 49ers held a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter, but the Kansas City Chiefs ended up coming back to win, 31-20. Garoppolo had a chance to get the entire fan base on his side permanently when the 49ers were down four points late in the fourth quarter, but San Francisco would turn the ball over on downs after converting just one first down. After the Chiefs scored another touchdown to push the lead to 11 points, Garoppolo would thrown his second interception of the game to seal the win for the Chiefs.

While he is 28, it's worth mentioning again that Garoppolo just finished his first-ever season as the full-time starter. Ending the year with a loss in the Super Bowl is pretty outstanding. Plus, it sounds like he has already won over his teammates, such as Kittle.