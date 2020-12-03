The San Francisco 49ers scored a huge divisional victory over the Los Angeles Rams this past Sunday, and they did so without several big pieces including starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and All-Pro tight end George Kittle. The 49ers have had an extremely tough time with injuries this season, but losing Garoppolo and Kittle for an extended amount of time appeared to be the death knell for their season. However, with their win over the Rams, the 49ers aren't dead just yet.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan remains cautiously optimistic that both Garoppolo and Kittle will be able to return to the field sometime towards the end of the regular season. Kittle suffered a broken bone in his foot last month, and he recently told CBS Sports that his recovery is going well.

"Slowly but surely," Kittle said when asked about how his foot was feeling. "Improving every single day and just awaiting my return to the field."

Kittle has kept busy while being sidelined and even participated in the NFL's "My Cause My Cleats" campaign. Inspired by the service and sacrifice of military service members and their families, Kittle chose to honor Tragedy Assistance Program For Survivors (TAPS). He was excited about the final product, even though he may not get the chance to wear them on the field this year.

"My designer, Marcus Rivero, did a fantastic job and the first time I saw them it was pretty incredible," Kittle said. "My cleats represent TAPS and it covers all the U.S. military branches -- the TAPS organization, my relationship with the LaMar family who I sent to the Super Bowl, my high school best friend Rico who was in the Navy and my uncle Pat Cohen. So just the fact that I can have all these things on my cleats that show my support and really honor and appreciate military members ... it means a lot to me to be able to work with USAA and TAPS. I mean, TAPS is an organization I've worked with for the last couple of years, and I've been a huge fan of them and what they do for military families that have lost loved ones. It's been really fun for me to look at them and get these cleats out there. Unfortunately, I don't think I will be able to wear them in a game, but I definitely think the 'My Cause My Cleats' platform allows me to show my support for military families."

Like all fans, Kittle was very impressed with his 49ers' win over Rams on Sunday. He feels as though this team has been handed their fair share of adversity, but that they are built to overcome it.

"It's incredible," Kittle said when asked about San Francisco's most recent victory. "I think this team, what it's done ever since I've been here with coach Shanahan, we have overcome adversity. I think we have been dealt a tough hand this year with all the injuries especially this past week where we had a bunch of guys on the COVID list that didn't get to practice all week or work out or do anything and they show up and play their asses off. So, just being a part of a team that is figuring out ways to win and just coming together at the right time, going into L.A. and getting a W in there vs. the division leaders was special and it was fun to watch. Definitely, definitely excited to see the team get that W."

Kittle has also kept an eye on former Washington tight end Jordan Reed, who has been serving as his replacement on the field. Reed has caught seven of his 12 targets for a total of 80 yards over the past two games, and Kittle says it's becoming clear that he's finally finding his rhythm in the offense.

"No matter what Jordan Reed is doing -- when he's on the field he has his own role and he's an amazing football player," Kittle said. "Everything I see him do whether it's in practice or in games, it's kind of like a highlight reel every time he touches the field. The more that Jordan can get on the field, because he definitely has missed (some time), he's finding his rhythm now, he's looking good out there, he has his confidence and it's just fun to see him back out there having a blast with the guys. I'm upset, I would love to be out there with him because I think we make a pretty fun tandem out there, but hopefully in a few weeks we can both be out there having some fun. I've loved watching Jordan play and he's been an absolutely incredible presence in our tight end room as well."

The 49ers are slated to take on the Buffalo Bills on "Monday Night Football" this upcoming week, and their remaining schedule also has two divisional matchups with the Arizona Cardinals in Week 16 and then the Seattle Seahawks for the season finale. Sometimes at this point in the year, it's tough to take one game at a time, but Kittle knows it's what he and his team have to do if they want to make it back to the playoffs.

"All we gotta do is make it to the playoffs and then anything's possible at that point," Kittle said. "The way that we just played on Sunday definitely gives us a chance, and we just gotta get more wins under our belt and just try to make it in. Once you get to the playoffs, anything can happen."