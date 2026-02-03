In a twist no one saw coming, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens established himself as the top free agent in the NFL. After the Pittsburgh Steelers traded him to Dallas last offseason, Pickens put up career numbers across the board, catching 93 passes for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns. It earned him Second Team All-Pro honors, and his first Pro Bowl appearance as well.

Pickens' 1,429 yards receiving ranked third in the NFL this season, and were the fourth-most recorded in a single season in Cowboys franchise history. Only CeeDee Lamb and Michael Irvin have recorded more receiving yards in a season. Pickens is set to cash in this offseason, but where?

Pickens recently told the Cowboys' official website that he would "love" to remain in Dallas for years to come, but understands there are a lot of different factors when it comes to this decision. He said that the team has not reached out to him personally, and isn't sure if Jerry Jones has spoken to his agent.

"No, not me personally," Pickens said. "Definitely probably my agent. He doesn't tell me who he calls all the time, so definitely just kind of wait it out and hope for the best."

So what is Pickens hoping for in his new deal? The "ultimate" contract that can benefit both parties.

"Just the ultimate best deal when it helps everybody…" Pickens said. "If it's the best thing for both parties, then I'm willing to do anything. But like I said, I can't control it, so I just kind of chill."

Spotrac predicts Pickens could sign a four-year, $122,425,436 contract that carries an AAV of $30.6 million. If we go off of the highest-paid wide receivers from 2025, that hypothetical contract would make Pickens the No. 7 highest-paid wideout in the NFL. Keep in mind that the Cowboys already have the No. 1 highest-paid quarterback in Dak Prescott, No. 3 highest-paid wide receiver in Lamb and the highest-paid offensive guard in Tyler Smith.

Prescott has called striking a deal with Pickens "vital," while Jones has expressed a desire to keep Pickens as well. After failing to extend Micah Parsons last year, all eyes will be on the Cowboys' front office when it comes to this notable contract situation.