The Pittsburgh Steelers made the decision to part ways with wide receiver George Pickens this week, as they traded him to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 Day 3 pick swap. After Pittsburgh traded for DK Metcalf earlier this offseason, this trade doesn't come as a massive surprise, but where does the Steelers' wide receiving corps sit now?

Metcalf is a legitimate perimeter threat for whoever will be playing quarterback in 2025, but apart from that, this group is relatively unproven or aging. Pittsburgh signed the veteran Robert Woods just over a week ago, but he's coming off a season in which he averaged just 13.5 receiving yards per game and caught zero touchdowns. There is also slot weapon Calvin Austin III, who is coming off a career year in which he caught 36 passes for 548 yards and four touchdowns, but there is no doubt that Pittsburgh needs to add another pass-catcher before we get to training camp.

Who is available on the open market for the Steelers to sign? Let's take a look.

Steelers' current WRs: DK Metcalf, Robert Woods, Calvin Austin III, Roman Wilson, Scotty Miller, Ben Skowronek, Brandon Johnson, Lance McCutcheon, Roc Taylor, Ke'Shawn Williams

Keenan Allen CHI • WR • #13 TAR 121 REC 70 REC YDs 744 REC TD 7 FL 0 View Profile

Keenan Allen is probably one of the top remaining free agents looking for a new home, although he is now 33 years old and coming off a campaign in which he recorded a career-low 49.6 receiving yards per game. However, Allen still caught seven touchdowns last year with Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears, and is a reliable perimeter target at 6-foot-2, 211 pounds. If Pittsburgh does sign Aaron Rodgers, maybe the Steelers become more of an attractive landing spot for the six-time Pro Bowler.

Amari Cooper BUF • WR • #18 TAR 85 REC 44 REC YDs 547 REC TD 4 FL 0 View Profile

The former No. 4 overall pick spent last season with the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills, and recorded a career-low 547 receiving yards in 14 total games played. Maybe Cooper isn't the same wide receiver he once was now that he's about to turn 31, but keep in mind he's just one year removed from a season in which he caught 72 passes for a career-high 1,250 yards and five touchdowns. Cooper helped Joe Flacco win Comeback Player of the Year that season with five 100-yard performances -- including a 265-yard, two-touchdown explosion vs. the Houston Texans.

DJ Chark LAC • WR • #9 TAR 10 REC 4 REC YDs 31 REC TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

Chark is another name to keep an eye on in Pittsburgh, although he is unproven compared to Allen or Cooper. Chark crossed 1,000 yards receiving just once back in 2019 for the Jacksonville Jaguars. He has played for three different teams over the last three years, and caught just four passes for 31 yards and one touchdown in seven games played for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2024. Still, the 28 year old has a nice frame at 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, and would come very cheap.

Other WR free agents