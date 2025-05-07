After a quiet offseason, the Dallas Cowboys finally made a bit of a splash Wednesday when they traded for the Steelers' mercurial wide receiver George Pickens.

Pickens will give them an explosive big play threat opposite CeeDee Lamb, something they desperately needed after getting very little production from their non-Lamb receivers a year ago. However, they will now have to deal with all the ups and downs that come with the George Pickens Experience. As talented as Pickens is, he is about as liable to get in a fight with a defensive back as he is score a touchdown on any given Sunday.

Steelers trading George Pickens to the Cowboys in exchange for 2026 third-round pick, picks swap in 2027 Bryan DeArdo

Last year, one of those defensive backs he got into some extracurriculars with was on the Dallas Cowboys, as Jourdan Lewis celebrated a Cowboys' win on Sunday Night Football in Pickens' face -- and got yanked to the turf by his facemask for it.

Lewis is no longer in Dallas after signing with the Jags in free agency as part of the many additions by the new regime in Jacksonville, which he now sees as being for the best. On Wednesday, Lewis saw the Pickens trade break and realized he would not be having to share a locker room with Pickens, which to him felt like a sign from God he made the right choice in free agency.

Lewis won't have to deal with Pickens in practice or in a game this year, barring a shocking Super Bowl matchup, as the Jaguars don't have the Cowboys (or any NFC East teams) on their schedule for 2025. For that, he's extremely grateful.