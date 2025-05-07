Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones finally delivered on his promise of a "substantive trade" this week, acquiring wide receiver George Pickens from the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a future third-round draft pick. The move not only ends a splashy but emotional run for Pickens in Steel City, but secures Dak Prescott a new target opposite CeeDee Lamb, giving the Cowboys a much-needed No. 2 pass catcher.

The Steelers have additional questions to answer now; they made their own big-name wideout addition earlier this offseason by acquiring DK Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks, but with an Aaron Rodgers decision looming, it stands to reason they'll be back in the market for pass catching help. The Cowboys, meanwhile, may well boast one of the NFL's most talented receiving duos thanks to the Pickens trade.

Where, exactly, does Dallas' new tandem rank among top wide receiver pairs? Does Pickens' arrival alone push the Cowboys among the elite pass-catching units? We combed through all 32 team depth charts and identified our top 10 going into the 2025 season:

Brian Thomas Jr. JAC • WR • #7 TAR 133 REC 87 REC YDs 1282 REC TD 10 FL 0 View Profile

Upside is the key here. Thomas was a revelation as a rookie, exploding for close to 1,300 yards despite Jacksonville floundering as an offense. Now he'll be paired with arguably the prize of the 2025 NFL Draft in Hunter, who could also see time on defense but projects as a savvy big-play artist of his own.

Mike Evans TB • WR • #13 TAR 110 REC 74 REC YDs 1004 REC TD 11 FL 0 View Profile

Chris Godwin TB • WR • #14 TAR 62 REC 50 REC YDs 576 REC TD 5 FL 0 View Profile

If the Jaguars have youth, the Buccaneers have experience. Evans has been a lock for 1,000 yards as a go-to target his entire 11-year career, while Godwin has fought through injuries to be equally effective as a possession receiver. So long as they're upright, they're among the game's most reliable.

Terry McLaurin WAS • WR • #17 TAR 117 REC 82 REC YDs 1096 REC TD 13 FL 1 View Profile

Deebo Samuel WAS • WR • #1 TAR 81 REC 51 REC YDs 670 REC TD 3 FL 1 View Profile

McLaurin by himself is a bona fide No. 1, offering Jayden Daniels one of the NFL's silkiest downfield options; he's elite at tracking the deep ball. Samuel is the tantalizing wild card, bringing durability concerns but also a rugged explosiveness that often made him a San Francisco 49ers utility-man star.

Tyreek Hill MIA • WR • #10 TAR 123 REC 81 REC YDs 959 REC TD 6 FL 0 View Profile

Jaylen Waddle MIA • WR • #17 TAR 83 REC 58 REC YDs 744 REC TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

This sun-soaked duo has drawn high praise for years and understandably so: Few can fly the way they do, even with Hill into his 30s. At peak form, they can headline a video-game-like aerial attack. Unfortunately, the speed doesn't always translate to high-pressure moments. And Waddle is often nicked up.

Puka Nacua LAR • WR • #17 TAR 106 REC 79 REC YDs 990 REC TD 3 FL 0 View Profile

Davante Adams LAR • WR • #17 TAR 141 REC 85 REC YDs 1063 REC TD 8 FL 0 View Profile

Nacua is a blue-collar workhorse playing wideout, playing through pain to serve as Matthew Stafford's sure-handed safety valve. Now he's got a savvy new partner in Adams, who may be past his prime at 32 but should be refreshed by a cozy Los Angeles setup. There's deep-playoff potential here.

Amon-Ra St. Brown DET • WR • #14 TAR 141 REC 115 REC YDs 1263 REC TD 12 FL 1 View Profile

Jameson Williams DET • WR • #9 TAR 91 REC 58 REC YDs 1001 REC TD 7 FL 0 View Profile

Jared Goff's career resurgence is a testament to both his drive and Detroit's infrastructure, which includes this dazzling duo. St. Brown plays a lot bigger than he is while offering breakaway juice, whereas Williams is a galloping field-stretcher. If the latter can just stay on the field, the fireworks can be immense.

4. Dallas Cowboys

CeeDee Lamb DAL • WR • #88 TAR 152 REC 101 REC YDs 1194 REC TD 6 FL 1 View Profile

George Pickens PIT • WR • #14 TAR 103 REC 59 REC YDs 900 REC TD 3 FL 1 View Profile

The newest pairing of them all, this might be Dak Prescott's best WR duo since Lamb briefly worked alongside Amari Cooper. Lamb is as good as they come, excelling as a high-volume weapon amid quarterback injuries. Pickens, meanwhile, is an acrobatic deep-ball artist, albeit with a volatile temperament.

Justin Jefferson MIN • WR • #18 TAR 154 REC 103 REC YDs 1533 REC TD 10 FL 0 View Profile

Jordan Addison MIN • WR • #3 TAR 99 REC 63 REC YDs 875 REC TD 9 FL 0 View Profile

Do you see why the expectations are high for young quarterback J.J. McCarthy? Jefferson is arguably the NFL's most effortless playmaker at his position, gliding into wide-open space with childlike spirit and route-running prowess. Addison's availability has been spottier, but he's an almost-equally gifted technician.

Ja'Marr Chase CIN • WR • #1 TAR 175 REC 127 REC YDs 1708 REC TD 17 FL 0 View Profile

Tee Higgins CIN • WR • #5 TAR 109 REC 73 REC YDs 911 REC TD 10 FL 1 View Profile

Higgins has been hit or miss with extended injuries, but when he's on the field, he maximizes his size as a contested-catch outlet for Joe Burrow. In truth, however, this is all about Chase: He's an absolute home run waiting to happen, with a burst capable of launching him past an entire defense on any given play.

A.J. Brown PHI • WR • #11 TAR 97 REC 67 REC YDs 1079 REC TD 7 FL 0 View Profile

DeVonta Smith PHI • WR • #6 TAR 89 REC 68 REC YDs 833 REC TD 8 FL 0 View Profile

They may have taken a bit of a backseat to the Eagles' awe-inspiring ground game en route to Super Bowl LIX victory, but no matter: Brown is a prototypical alpha with an imposing blend of both size, strength and downfield acceleration. Meanwhile, Smith is just as, if not more, tenacious despite his slender build, thriving in critical spots. Together, they're the total package physically, but best of all, they show up when it matters.