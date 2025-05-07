Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones finally delivered on his promise of a "substantive trade" this week, acquiring wide receiver George Pickens from the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a future third-round draft pick. The move not only ends a splashy but emotional run for Pickens in Steel City, but secures Dak Prescott a new target opposite CeeDee Lamb, giving the Cowboys a much-needed No. 2 pass catcher.

The Steelers have additional questions to answer now; they made their own big-name wideout addition earlier this offseason by acquiring DK Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks, but with an Aaron Rodgers decision looming, it stands to reason they'll be back in the market for pass catching help. The Cowboys, meanwhile, may well boast one of the NFL's most talented receiving duos thanks to the Pickens trade.

Where, exactly, does Dallas' new tandem rank among top wide receiver pairs? Does Pickens' arrival alone push the Cowboys among the elite pass-catching units? We combed through all 32 team depth charts and identified our top 10 going into the 2025 season:

10. Jacksonville Jaguars

Brian Thomas Jr.
JAC • WR • #7
TAR133
REC87
REC YDs1282
REC TD10
FL0
Travis Hunter
JAC • CB
Upside is the key here. Thomas was a revelation as a rookie, exploding for close to 1,300 yards despite Jacksonville floundering as an offense. Now he'll be paired with arguably the prize of the 2025 NFL Draft in Hunter, who could also see time on defense but projects as a savvy big-play artist of his own.

9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Evans
TB • WR • #13
TAR110
REC74
REC YDs1004
REC TD11
FL0
Chris Godwin
TB • WR • #14
TAR62
REC50
REC YDs576
REC TD5
FL0
If the Jaguars have youth, the Buccaneers have experience. Evans has been a lock for 1,000 yards as a go-to target his entire 11-year career, while Godwin has fought through injuries to be equally effective as a possession receiver. So long as they're upright, they're among the game's most reliable.

8. Washington Commanders

Terry McLaurin
WAS • WR • #17
TAR117
REC82
REC YDs1096
REC TD13
FL1
Deebo Samuel
WAS • WR • #1
TAR81
REC51
REC YDs670
REC TD3
FL1
McLaurin by himself is a bona fide No. 1, offering Jayden Daniels one of the NFL's silkiest downfield options; he's elite at tracking the deep ball. Samuel is the tantalizing wild card, bringing durability concerns but also a rugged explosiveness that often made him a San Francisco 49ers utility-man star.

7. Miami Dolphins

Tyreek Hill
MIA • WR • #10
TAR123
REC81
REC YDs959
REC TD6
FL0
Jaylen Waddle
MIA • WR • #17
TAR83
REC58
REC YDs744
REC TD2
FL0
This sun-soaked duo has drawn high praise for years and understandably so: Few can fly the way they do, even with Hill into his 30s. At peak form, they can headline a video-game-like aerial attack. Unfortunately, the speed doesn't always translate to high-pressure moments. And Waddle is often nicked up.

6. Los Angeles Rams

Puka Nacua
LAR • WR • #17
TAR106
REC79
REC YDs990
REC TD3
FL0
Davante Adams
LAR • WR • #17
TAR141
REC85
REC YDs1063
REC TD8
FL0
Nacua is a blue-collar workhorse playing wideout, playing through pain to serve as Matthew Stafford's sure-handed safety valve. Now he's got a savvy new partner in Adams, who may be past his prime at 32 but should be refreshed by a cozy Los Angeles setup. There's deep-playoff potential here.

5. Detroit Lions

Amon-Ra St. Brown
DET • WR • #14
TAR141
REC115
REC YDs1263
REC TD12
FL1
Jameson Williams
DET • WR • #9
TAR91
REC58
REC YDs1001
REC TD7
FL0
Jared Goff's career resurgence is a testament to both his drive and Detroit's infrastructure, which includes this dazzling duo. St. Brown plays a lot bigger than he is while offering breakaway juice, whereas Williams is a galloping field-stretcher. If the latter can just stay on the field, the fireworks can be immense.

4. Dallas Cowboys

CeeDee Lamb
DAL • WR • #88
TAR152
REC101
REC YDs1194
REC TD6
FL1
George Pickens
PIT • WR • #14
TAR103
REC59
REC YDs900
REC TD3
FL1
The newest pairing of them all, this might be Dak Prescott's best WR duo since Lamb briefly worked alongside Amari Cooper. Lamb is as good as they come, excelling as a high-volume weapon amid quarterback injuries. Pickens, meanwhile, is an acrobatic deep-ball artist, albeit with a volatile temperament.

3. Minnesota Vikings

Justin Jefferson
MIN • WR • #18
TAR154
REC103
REC YDs1533
REC TD10
FL0
Jordan Addison
MIN • WR • #3
TAR99
REC63
REC YDs875
REC TD9
FL0
Do you see why the expectations are high for young quarterback J.J. McCarthy? Jefferson is arguably the NFL's most effortless playmaker at his position, gliding into wide-open space with childlike spirit and route-running prowess. Addison's availability has been spottier, but he's an almost-equally gifted technician.

2. Cincinnati Bengals

Ja'Marr Chase
CIN • WR • #1
TAR175
REC127
REC YDs1708
REC TD17
FL0
Tee Higgins
CIN • WR • #5
TAR109
REC73
REC YDs911
REC TD10
FL1
Higgins has been hit or miss with extended injuries, but when he's on the field, he maximizes his size as a contested-catch outlet for Joe Burrow. In truth, however, this is all about Chase: He's an absolute home run waiting to happen, with a burst capable of launching him past an entire defense on any given play.

1. Philadelphia Eagles

A.J. Brown
PHI • WR • #11
TAR97
REC67
REC YDs1079
REC TD7
FL0
DeVonta Smith
PHI • WR • #6
TAR89
REC68
REC YDs833
REC TD8
FL0
They may have taken a bit of a backseat to the Eagles' awe-inspiring ground game en route to Super Bowl LIX victory, but no matter: Brown is a prototypical alpha with an imposing blend of both size, strength and downfield acceleration. Meanwhile, Smith is just as, if not more, tenacious despite his slender build, thriving in critical spots. Together, they're the total package physically, but best of all, they show up when it matters.