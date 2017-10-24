George R.R. Martin says being a Jets fan is 'an unending torment'

The New York Jets do not exactly have a long history of success. You have to go back to Super Bowl III (1969) to find their last championship, and since that point the Jets have made the playoffs only 13 times in 48 seasons -- never more than twice in a row. They haven't been back to the postseason since 2010, a season after which they lost the second of two consecutive AFC title games.

Jets fans' despair is often palpable, and now one of their most famous fans put the feeling to writing. George R.R. Martin, author of the A Song of Ice and Fire book series on which the TV show "Game of Thrones" is based, is a lifelong Jets fan. Here's how he described rooting for the team in a recent blog post:

Life for a Jets fan is an unending torment. Last week the refs gave the Pats an win over Gang Green with a bulls—t reversal of a touchdown, one of the worst calls in the history of the NFL. This weeks the Jets did it to themselves, blowing a two-touchdown lead in the fourth quarter to lose to the Fins. Total choke job. Josh McCown finished the choke with a horrible INT with seconds left. He's a decent quarterback, but he's not the answer. He's too old to be the future. He's Fitzmagic the Second. The Jets need to bench him and play Petty and Hack to see if one of those might offer hope. But they won't. They will keep on playing McCown, and win just enough games to make sure they don't get a good QB prospect in the draft, thereby assuring us of another decade of mediocrity. That's the Jet Way.

As the author of events like the Red Wedding, the Purple Wedding, the Mountain and the Viper battle, the Battle of Blackwater Bay, Hardhome, and more (look 'em up if you're not a book-reader or show-watcher), Martin surely knows a whole lot about unending torment. And as an experienced Jets fan, he knows all about winning one or two too many games for the team to actually acquire the top pick in the draft. It's a weird form of torment, to be sure, but the Jets are a weird team.

Martin's being so disillusioned with the team must have been a recent development, though, because it wasn't all that long ago that he was at Jets camp, smiling next to GM Mike Maccagnan.

I'm not a book-reader, but I'll channel some of my friends that are with this next thought: If Martin is so done with the Jets, maybe he could use his free time to finish The Winds of Winter.