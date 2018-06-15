Gerald McCoy explains why he's OK with his DL coach yelling at him during practice
Brentson Buckner was taped yelling at McCoy at minicamp and McCoy think it's just fine
At a minicamp practice last week, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston drew star defensive lineman Gerald McCoy offsides with a hard count. In response, new Buccaneers defensive line coach Brentson Buckner -- a former defensive lineman himself -- went off on his charges, lighting into them for not paying enough attention to detail and sticking with the snap count.
After the video surfaced, there were rumblings that McCoy was unhappy with being coached that hard (his face in the video may have played into that perception), but to ask the man himself, he was actually more than fine with it.
"This is the NFL, man," McCoy said. "What am I, not supposed to get coached? That's what he's paid to do. He's been given an assignment and he's going to do his assignment to the best of his ability. That doesn't phase me. I'm a 30-year old man with five kids. (I have four and my wife is pregnant.) Like, come on, man. I've been buying my own meals since I was in college. You think a grown man yelling at me phases me? He's coaching! Hear the message, not the tone."
That's a wonderful way for McCoy to look at things, especially as he moves into the latter stages of his career. He's a Pro Bowl defensive lineman receiving coaching from a player who had quite a long career at the same position, and if Buckner is going to be effective as a position coach, he has to coach McCoy the same way he coaches everyone else. McCoy seems to understand that, and is willing to accept being coached. Good for him.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Jimmy Garoppolo struggles in Niners camp
Garoppolo completed just 40 percent of his passes of his passes on Wednesday
-
Julio Jones contract talks have begun
Jones is holding out of minicamp because he wants to rework his contract
-
Raiders fear NFL discipline for Bryant
Bryant could be facing a third suspension for violating the substance-abuse policy
-
Underclassmen to watch for 2019 draft
There are many young players who, with a strong 2018, could make the jump to the NFL and be...
-
Jags look absolutely loaded in 2018
Jacksonville is set up for success over the long haul and could see the Super Bowl this ye...
-
Eagles unveil Super Bowl LII ring
The Eagles' Super Bowl ring is something you're going to want to see