Gerald McCoy explains why he's OK with his DL coach yelling at him during practice

At a minicamp practice last week, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston drew star defensive lineman Gerald McCoy offsides with a hard count. In response, new Buccaneers defensive line coach Brentson Buckner -- a former defensive lineman himself -- went off on his charges, lighting into them for not paying enough attention to detail and sticking with the snap count.

Bucs OTA Thursday: Jameis Winston draws Gerald McCoy offsides with a hard count. New D-Line Coach Brentson Buckner gives McCoy and the D line group a stern lecture- the tone is being set for the 2018 season. #Buccaneers #Fox13 pic.twitter.com/Hx7b2FySw5 — Jeff Tewksbury (@JeffTewksFox13) June 7, 2018

After the video surfaced, there were rumblings that McCoy was unhappy with being coached that hard (his face in the video may have played into that perception), but to ask the man himself, he was actually more than fine with it.

#Bucs DT Gerald McCoy on the recent video of DL coach Brentson Buckner chewing him out.



“Y’all made a big deal out of that... ‘Oh! He’s yellin’ at Gerald!’ ... DUH! That’s what he’s suppose to do! He’s a coach!” pic.twitter.com/JaDuE8bUeI — PewterReport (@PewterReport) June 14, 2018

"This is the NFL, man," McCoy said. "What am I, not supposed to get coached? That's what he's paid to do. He's been given an assignment and he's going to do his assignment to the best of his ability. That doesn't phase me. I'm a 30-year old man with five kids. (I have four and my wife is pregnant.) Like, come on, man. I've been buying my own meals since I was in college. You think a grown man yelling at me phases me? He's coaching! Hear the message, not the tone."

That's a wonderful way for McCoy to look at things, especially as he moves into the latter stages of his career. He's a Pro Bowl defensive lineman receiving coaching from a player who had quite a long career at the same position, and if Buckner is going to be effective as a position coach, he has to coach McCoy the same way he coaches everyone else. McCoy seems to understand that, and is willing to accept being coached. Good for him.