Gerald McCoy rumors: Eight teams reportedly interested in six-time Pro Bowler, who will visit Browns first

It's not every day that a six-time Pro Bowler suddenly becomes available as a free agent in May, but that's exactly what has happened with Gerald McCoy, and NFL teams have definitely taken notice.

McCoy hasn't even been a free agent for 72 hours and it appears there are already at least eight teams that are showing interest in the veteran defensive tackle. According to ESPN.com, the Bengals, Falcons, Patriots, Browns, Colts and Saints are all hoping to to add McCoy. According to NFL.com, the Panthers are also one of the many teams interested in possibly signing the 31-year-old.

Oh, and that's not all. According to Cleveland.com, the Ravens are also trying to get in on the McCoy sweepstakes, which means there are a total of eight identifiable teams -- or 25 percent of the NFL -- hoping to add McCoy.

One thing that's still unclear is how long McCoy plans to let his free agency tour last before making a final decision on who to sign with. The Cleveland Plain-Dealer has reported that it could be a week or two and that McCoy will have two main criteria for selecting his new team: He wants to play for a contender and he wants to be comfortable with the coaches and players.

McCoy clearly likes what he's seen from the Browns this offseason, because he's decided to visit Cleveland first. Browns general manager John Dorsey announced on Thursday that McCoy is expected to arrive in Cleveland for a visit on Friday.

The Browns definitely seem excited about the idea of adding McCoy. For one, Odell Beckham is already trying to recruit him to Cleveland.

Also, Browns offensive coordinator Todd Monken was very complimentary of McCoy when he was asked about the six-time Pro Bowler on Wednesday. If McCoy is looking for a coaching staff he'd be comfortable with, Monken would likely help the Browns fit that bill, and that's because he was on the Buccaneers coaching staff for three seasons (2016-18) while McCoy was in Tampa.

"I think a lot of Gerald," Monken said, via Cleveland.com. "He was an outstanding football player for us and he's had a tremendous career. I like Gerald a lot."

Although Monken sounds like he'd love to add McCoy, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett insisted that Cleveland's defense is "good with what we have," which isn't exactly a welcoming statement.

"What they decide to do, I'll be OK with, and I'll accept it and move on," Garrett said, "but I think we're good with what we have. I'm always going to be passionate about the guys we have in the locker room because they've always been OK with me, they've always done right by me, so I have no problem playing with them, going out there and sweating, bleeding and winning with them."

Of course, Garrett doesn't really have a say in this. The final call will go to Dorsey, who has been pretty busy beefing up the Browns' defense this offseason. After watching Cleveland finish the 2018 season with a defense that ranked 30th overall in yards surrendered, Dorsey went out and added multiple starters on the defensive line -- including Olivier Vernon (trade) and Sheldon Richardson (signed as free agent) -- and he might be adding one more if McCoy decides to sign with the Browns.